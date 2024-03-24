Advertisement

As we witness the gradual rise in temperature, there's nothing quite as refreshing as the tangy and tasty flavours of raw mangoes. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, raw mangoes are not only delicious more than just another delicious fruit. From spicy pickles to cooling beverages, let us look at some mouthwatering raw mango recipes to enjoy during the summer months.

Pickle or achaar

Raw mango pickle, also known as aam ka achar, is a staple condiment in Indian households and adds a burst of flavor to any meal. To make this spicy and tangy pickle, slice raw mangoes into small pieces and marinate them with salt, turmeric, chili powder, and mustard seeds. Allow the mixture to ferment for a few days to develop its signature tangy flavour. Enjoy the pickle with parathas, rice, or as an accompaniment to any Indian meal.

Mango pickle | Image: Unsplash

Rasam

Raw mango rasam is a tangy South Indian side dish that is perfect for cooling down on hot summer days. To prepare this refreshing dish, simply extract the pulp from raw mangoes and mix it with spices such as cumin, pepper, and coriander. Cook the mixture with tamarind water, lentils, and tomatoes until it reaches a soupy consistency. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or as a standalone soup.

Aam panna

Aam panna is a refreshing summer drink made from raw mangoes, sugar, and spices. To prepare this cooling beverage, boil raw mangoes until soft, then remove the pulp and blend it with water, sugar, and a pinch of salt. Add roasted cumin powder, black salt, and mint leaves for an extra burst of flavor. Serve chilled over ice for a hydrating drink that will keep you cool and refreshed all summer long.

Aam panna | Image: Unsplash

Raw mango chutney

Raw mango chutney is a versatile condiment that pairs well with a variety of dishes, from snacks to main courses. To make this tangy and spicy chutney, blend raw mangoes with green chillies, garlic, ginger, and a dash of lemon juice until smooth. Season with salt, sugar, and roasted cumin powder to taste. Enjoy the chutney with samosas, pakoras, or spread it on sandwiches for a zesty kick.