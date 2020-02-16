Shukto, Maccher Jhol, & Other Bengali Dishes That Are Easy To Make At Home

Kolkata, the north-eastern state of India, was known as Calcutta until 2001. Described as the Cultural Capital of India, Kolkata has many names to its honour. Kolkata, the seventh most populous state of India, hosts some iconic and ancient touristy locations and mouth-watering delicacies. Here are three popular dishes of the Bengali cuisine that can be made at home without any hassle. Have a look.

Recipe of three traditional dishes of Bengali cuisine

Maccher Jhol recipe

Ingredients required for making Maccher Jhol:

4 pieces Rohu fish

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon red chilli

1 teaspoon ginger paste

1/2 cup tomato puree

2 medium chopped potato

1 1/2 cup water

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon panch phoron

1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder

1 medium pureed onion

1 medium eggplant

4 tablespoon mustard oil

4 sliced green chillies

2 coriander leaves

salt as required

How to prepare Maccher Jhol:

Start by marinating the Rohu fish in a mixture of turmeric and salt. After the marination is done, heat a pan, and fry the fish in it. Deep fry the fish until it turns brown. Meanwhile, take another pan and fry potato and eggplant in it.

Add panch phoron masala, onions, tomato puree, and ginger garlic paste to the pan containing the potato and eggplant. Soon after adding the spices, add cumin seeds, turmeric powder, a glass of water, and put it to low flame, and let it cook for some time.

After a few minutes, add the fried Rohu fish to the potato and eggplant curry. Now add salt, and let the Maccher Jhol cook for five to six minutes in low flame. After everything is cooked, turn off the gas and garnish the Maccher Jhol with some coriander leaves and green chillies.

Shukto Recipe

Ingredients required for making Shukto:

2 cup potato

1 cup banana

1 cup red potato

1 cup green beans

1 cup radish

1 teaspoon panch phoron

1 teaspoon powdered turmeric

1/2 cup ginger paste

2 dry red chilli

1 tablespoon caraway seeds

1 cup bitter gourd

1/2 cup carrot

1 1/2 cup eggplant

1 cup drumstick

1 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

2 bay leaf

2 green chilli

1 diced ridge gourd

Salt as required

How to prepare Shukto at home:

Shukto preparations start with cutting all the vegetables (see ingredients) in the 1-inch size. After which, heat a pan on a low flame. Add two teaspoons of oil, and add bitter gourd and fry till it looks crispy. Keep the crisp bitter gourd aside.

After frying the bitter gourd start with the Shukto masala. For Shukto masala you need a tablespoon of panch phoron and mustard seeds. Add the ingredients in a pan. Stir the pan until the Shukto masala turns into a tasteful thick paste.

Heat a pan on low flame, and add ginger garlic paste, bay leaves, caraway seeds, and dry red chillies in it and fry it for a few seconds. Moments after which, add cut vegetables, turmeric and salt in the pan. Mix all the ingredients well, and then add the right amount of milk and cook on medium flame.

Add fried bitter gourd and Shukto masala to the mixture and stir gently for some time. Minutes after all the ingredients are mixed well, turn the flame off and serve the yummy Shukto.

Vegetarian Egg Curry Recipe

Ingredients required to cook Vegetarian Egg Curry:

3-4 potatoes

A cup of split Bengal gram

1-2 onions

Ginger

3-4 chillies

3 tablespoon turmeric powder

1-2 tablespoon ghee or oil

How to make Vegetarian Egg Curry:

Peel the potatoes and boil them. After which, cut them in the middle, and scoop out the insides and fill it with boiled split Bengal gram, flavoured with sugar and salt. The potato filling should resemble like an egg yolk.

Heat a pan and add 2 tablespoons of ghee or oil and fry the stuffed potatoes in them. Meanwhile, take another pan, add oil, onions, ginger, garlic, and turmeric. Fry it till the oil separates from the ingredients. Add a little water and put the burner to a low flame.

Put the potatoes and stir it till the mixture turns thick. Switch off the burner when the dish seems cooked, and garnish it with some ghee. You can serve the Vegetarian Egg Curry with some rice or Dal khichdi.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Unsplash clicked by Eiliv-Sonas Aceron)