Nachni Satu Recipe: Prepare This Dish That Is A Healthy Substitute To Sugary Fares

Mostly prepared in the western belt of the Indian coast, Nachni Satva is ragi pudding. Ragi extract is a mixture of coconut milk and jaggery and is cooked till it thickens. This dish is served mostly during the night. The dish can be prepared from ragi powder as well. Another preparation made from ragi powder, when sugar and milk combined and cooked is also called Satva (porridge form). Satva is mostly eaten by kids. Considered as a healthy sweet for kids, ragi is rich in iron and calcium. It is also a preferred option for patients and is included as a postpartum food too.

Recipes to prepare Nachni Satva

Ingredients:

Ragi – 1 cup

Coconut (scrapped) – 1 Cup

Jaggery (grated) – 3/4 cup or as per your requirement

Salt – 1/4 tsp

Cashew nuts (chopped) – fistful

Cashew nut halves – for garnishing

Cardamom (powdered) – 1 to 2

Pure ghee – 1 tsp for greasing

Procedure

Wash ragi till you get clean water.

Soak it in sufficient water for 6 to 8 hrs.

Drain it.

Grind ragi with a cup of water on high speed for 45 seconds and strain it.

Grind the residue with another cup of water and strain it. Discard the residue.

Grind coconut with 1 to 1 1/4 cup of water and strain it. Discard the residue.

Dissolve jaggery in coconut milk and combine it with ragi extract.

Strain it once and pour it into a thick bottomed pan.

Add salt.

Check the taste and add jaggery as per your requirement.

Grease the mould and keep it aside.

Bring the mixture to the boiling point on medium flame. For the initial 2 mins, stir it occasionally. (use a wire whisk to get a smooth texture). When it is about to boil, you need to stir it continuously.

After 3 mins, it will start thickening.

Add cashew nuts and cardamom powder, while stirring.

It will be perfect for the next 2 mins. (you will get peaks)

Pour it into the ready mould.

With the help of the backside of the spoon, make the surface even.

Let it cool. Refrigerate it, if you want it chilled.

Invert the mould on a plate.

Garnish it with cashew nut halves.

Cut into cubes and serve at room temperature or chilled.

