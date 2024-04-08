×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 08:55 IST

Refreshing Litchi Delicacies To Enjoy The Best Of This Summer Fruit

Litchis are the reason that the hot weather is fun and these luscious litchi treats are sure to make your summer a little sweeter.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Litchi Delicacies For Summer
Litchi Delicacies For Summer | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Summer is the season of indulgence. Sure, mangoes take the spotlight as the king of fruits, but another summer delicacy - litchi, is not far behind. There's no better way to beat the heat than with the refreshing taste of litchi and it is known for its juicy sweet flavour and floral smell. The lovely seasonal fruit can be used to prepare delectable dishes that are perfect for enjoying during the sunny days of summer.

Litchis | Image: Unsplash

Litchi ice cream

Cool off on a hot summer day with a creamy scoop of litchi ice cream, bursting with the sweetness of ripe litchi fruit. Enjoy it in a cone or a bowl to understand why litchi ice cream is a delightful treat for the hot summer days and nights. Homemade or store-bought, this frozen treat is sure to satisfy your sweet cravings.

Litchi lemonade

Quench your thirst with a tall glass of litchi lemonade, a cooling beverage that combines the zest of lemons with the sweet taste of litchi fruit. Simply blend fresh litchi pulp with lemon juice, water, and sugar or honey to create a refreshing thirst-quencher that's perfect for sipping on a hot summer afternoon. Garnish with a sprig of mint or a slice of lemon and some deseeded litchis.

Litchi panna cotta

Indulge your sweet tooth with a silky-smooth litchi panna cotta, a creamy Italian dessert infused with the delicate flavour of litchi fruit. Made with gelatin, cream, sugar, and litchi puree, this elegant dessert is as visually stunning as it is delicious. Serve chilled in individual ramekins or moulds, topped with fresh litchi slices or a drizzle of litchi syrup for an extra touch of decadence.

Litchi panna cotta | Image: Unsplash

Litchi popsicles

Cool down with homemade litchi popsicles, a fun frozen treat that's perfect for enjoying poolside or at a backyard barbecue. Blend fresh litchi fruit with coconut water, yogurt, or fruit juice, pour into popsicle moulds, and freeze until firm. It is a refreshing and healthy snack that's guaranteed to keep you cool all summer long.

Fruit salad

Create a delicious fruit salad with the addition of juicy litchi fruit to add some texture to this classic summer dish. Combine diced litchi fruit with an assortment of seasonal fruits such as watermelon, pineapple, mango, and berries, and toss with a splash of lime juice or honey for some more sweetness. Serve chilled for a light and refreshing dessert or snack that's as nutritious as it is delicious.

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 08:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

China real estate

China's realty struggle

a minute ago
PM Modi Addresses Rally in Bihar's Nawada

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

3 minutes ago
Rinku Singh, MS Dhoni

CSK vs KKR: Dream11 tips

4 minutes ago
Rebelled Because Bal Thackeray's Ideology Was Being Compromised: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Rebelled Because Bal Thac

7 minutes ago
CM Yogi Adityanath will lead BJP's Lok Sabha elections campaign with first mega rally in Mathura.

BJP Slams Congress

11 minutes ago
Broken Window Seat On Air India Flight Sparks Outrage

Broken Seat In Air India

12 minutes ago
Cody Rhodes

RHODES FINISHED THE STORY

13 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun Greets Fans

20 minutes ago
Boeing to begin contract negotiations with Seattle-area union

Boeing incident

21 minutes ago
JSW Ventures investment in MG Motor India

JSW Ventures-MG Motor

22 minutes ago
Nita Ambani

MI Host 18,000 Children

32 minutes ago
Sensex

Sensex hits record high

32 minutes ago
March in San Fransisco to show support for PM ModiMarch in San Fransisco to show support for PM Modi

San Fransico March

35 minutes ago
Representative

UK job market slows

35 minutes ago
After ED, Now NIA Team Attacked: TMC Sees 'Conspiracy,' BJP Terms it 'Sandeshkahli 2.0'

TMC Vs BJP

42 minutes ago
Tungnath Temple

Chopta-Tungnath Trek

an hour ago
Cody Rhodes

Fans react to Cody

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti On Do Patti

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sex Racket Busted in Pimpri Chinchwad, 3 Women Rescued

    India News3 hours ago

  2. 'THINK WISELY BCCI': Pakistan player WARNS Indian board over Kohli saga

    Sports 6 hours ago

  3. Ian Bishop SLAMMED by fans for Virat Kohli commentary, APOLOGISES

    Sports 6 hours ago

  4. KL Rahul HIGHLY IMPRESSED with bowler who dismissed Virat Kohli

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. William, Kate Feeling Anxious Over Possibility of Taking Throne?

    World10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo