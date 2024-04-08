Advertisement

Summer is the season of indulgence. Sure, mangoes take the spotlight as the king of fruits, but another summer delicacy - litchi, is not far behind. There's no better way to beat the heat than with the refreshing taste of litchi and it is known for its juicy sweet flavour and floral smell. The lovely seasonal fruit can be used to prepare delectable dishes that are perfect for enjoying during the sunny days of summer.

Litchis | Image: Unsplash

Litchi ice cream

Cool off on a hot summer day with a creamy scoop of litchi ice cream, bursting with the sweetness of ripe litchi fruit. Enjoy it in a cone or a bowl to understand why litchi ice cream is a delightful treat for the hot summer days and nights. Homemade or store-bought, this frozen treat is sure to satisfy your sweet cravings.

Litchi lemonade

Quench your thirst with a tall glass of litchi lemonade, a cooling beverage that combines the zest of lemons with the sweet taste of litchi fruit. Simply blend fresh litchi pulp with lemon juice, water, and sugar or honey to create a refreshing thirst-quencher that's perfect for sipping on a hot summer afternoon. Garnish with a sprig of mint or a slice of lemon and some deseeded litchis.

Litchi panna cotta

Indulge your sweet tooth with a silky-smooth litchi panna cotta, a creamy Italian dessert infused with the delicate flavour of litchi fruit. Made with gelatin, cream, sugar, and litchi puree, this elegant dessert is as visually stunning as it is delicious. Serve chilled in individual ramekins or moulds, topped with fresh litchi slices or a drizzle of litchi syrup for an extra touch of decadence.

Litchi panna cotta | Image: Unsplash

Litchi popsicles

Cool down with homemade litchi popsicles, a fun frozen treat that's perfect for enjoying poolside or at a backyard barbecue. Blend fresh litchi fruit with coconut water, yogurt, or fruit juice, pour into popsicle moulds, and freeze until firm. It is a refreshing and healthy snack that's guaranteed to keep you cool all summer long.

Fruit salad

Create a delicious fruit salad with the addition of juicy litchi fruit to add some texture to this classic summer dish. Combine diced litchi fruit with an assortment of seasonal fruits such as watermelon, pineapple, mango, and berries, and toss with a splash of lime juice or honey for some more sweetness. Serve chilled for a light and refreshing dessert or snack that's as nutritious as it is delicious.