Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 14:52 IST

Refreshing Summer Detox Drinks To Revitalise Your Body

Summer is the perfect time to rejuvenate your body with refreshing detox drinks. Here are five delightful summer detox drinks to add to your list.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Summer drinks
Summer drinks | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Summer is the perfect time to rejuvenate your body with refreshing detox drinks. Not only do these beverages help flush out toxins, but they also keep you hydrated and energised. Here are five delightful summer detox drinks to add a burst of flavour to your wellness routine.

Cucumber Mint Cooler

Revitalise your senses with this hydrating blend of cucumber and mint. Cucumbers are packed with water, aiding in hydration, while mint adds a refreshing twist. This detox drink not only cools you down but also supports digestion, making it an ideal companion for hot summer days.

Representative photo | Image: Shutterstock

 

Berry Citrus Infusion

Boost your antioxidant intake with a vibrant mix of berries and citrus fruits. Blueberries, strawberries, and oranges are rich in vitamins and antioxidants, promoting skin health and immune function. Infuse them in water for a delicious and visually appealing detox drink that screams summer vitality.

Advertisement

Watermelon Basil Splash

Stay hydrated with the ultimate summer fruit – watermelon. Combine its natural sweetness with the aromatic essence of basil for a drink that's both hydrating and full of flavor. Watermelon is also known for its high water content, making it a great choice to keep you cool and refreshed.

Advertisement
Representative photo | Image: Shutterstock

 

Ginger Lemon Detox Elixir

Give your metabolism a kick-start with a zesty blend of ginger and lemon. Ginger aids digestion and has anti-inflammatory properties, while lemon provides a burst of vitamin C. This detox elixir not only supports your body's natural detoxification process but also adds a spicy and citrusy kick to your taste buds.

Representative photo | Image: Shutterstock

 

Green Tea with Mint and Lemon

Elevate your detox routine with the antioxidant power of green tea. Infuse it with fresh mint leaves and a squeeze of lemon for a delightful twist. Green tea is known for its metabolism-boosting properties, while mint and lemon add a refreshing and cleansing touch, making it a perfect summer detox beverage.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 14:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

17 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

17 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

17 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

17 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

18 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

18 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

18 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

19 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

19 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

a day ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. International Women's Day 2024: Date, Theme, History And Significance

    Lifestyle10 minutes ago

  2. BYJU’S founder writes to employees, says ‘business as usual’

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. PM Modi Voices Concern Over Drug Menace

    Videos20 minutes ago

  4. Triptii Rings In Her 30th Birthday With Family

    Web Stories21 minutes ago

  5. AI for human-tiger harmony: Union IT Minister tweets PM’s Mann Ki Baat

    Tech 21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo