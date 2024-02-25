Advertisement

Summer is the perfect time to rejuvenate your body with refreshing detox drinks. Not only do these beverages help flush out toxins, but they also keep you hydrated and energised. Here are five delightful summer detox drinks to add a burst of flavour to your wellness routine.

Cucumber Mint Cooler

Revitalise your senses with this hydrating blend of cucumber and mint. Cucumbers are packed with water, aiding in hydration, while mint adds a refreshing twist. This detox drink not only cools you down but also supports digestion, making it an ideal companion for hot summer days.

Representative photo | Image: Shutterstock

Berry Citrus Infusion

Boost your antioxidant intake with a vibrant mix of berries and citrus fruits. Blueberries, strawberries, and oranges are rich in vitamins and antioxidants, promoting skin health and immune function. Infuse them in water for a delicious and visually appealing detox drink that screams summer vitality.

Advertisement

Watermelon Basil Splash

Stay hydrated with the ultimate summer fruit – watermelon. Combine its natural sweetness with the aromatic essence of basil for a drink that's both hydrating and full of flavor. Watermelon is also known for its high water content, making it a great choice to keep you cool and refreshed.

Advertisement

Representative photo | Image: Shutterstock

Ginger Lemon Detox Elixir

Give your metabolism a kick-start with a zesty blend of ginger and lemon. Ginger aids digestion and has anti-inflammatory properties, while lemon provides a burst of vitamin C. This detox elixir not only supports your body's natural detoxification process but also adds a spicy and citrusy kick to your taste buds.

Representative photo | Image: Shutterstock

Green Tea with Mint and Lemon

Elevate your detox routine with the antioxidant power of green tea. Infuse it with fresh mint leaves and a squeeze of lemon for a delightful twist. Green tea is known for its metabolism-boosting properties, while mint and lemon add a refreshing and cleansing touch, making it a perfect summer detox beverage.

Advertisement