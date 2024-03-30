Advertisement

Traditional beverages are the best way to get us going on a hot and humid summer afternoon. All those soft drinks might be enticing for some time, but there is nothing better than a tall glass of lassi or a delicious jaljeera. Here are some traditional drinks that can make your summer cool, hydrating, and refreshing.

Nimbu pani

A typical summer staple, nimbu pani is a simple yet refreshing drink made from freshly squeezed lemon juice, water, sugar, and a pinch of salt. It's a perfect balance of tangy and sweet flavors, with the added benefit of electrolytes to help keep you hydrated on hot days.

Nimbu pani | Image: Unsplash

Aam panna

Aam panna is a popular Indian summer beverage made from raw mangoes, sugar, salt, and spices like roasted cumin powder and black pepper. This sweet and tangy drink not only cools the body but also aids digestion, making it a favourite choice during scorching summer days. Add a bit of mint and taste the magic of summer.

Jaljeera

Jaljeera is a flavorful and refreshing drink made from a blend of cumin, mint, tamarind, black salt, and other spices. It's known for its tangy and slightly spicy taste, making it a perfect thirst-quencher and digestive aid during hot weather. After having a heavy meal during summer, jaljeera can be the perfect beverage.

Lassi

Lassi is a creamy and indulgent summer drink made from curd, milk, and sugar. The coolness of curd makes it a satisfying treat on hot summer days. You can add rose or mango to firther enhance the flavour of this summer favourite drink.

Lassi | Image: Unsplash

Ganne ka ras

Ganne ka ras is a natural and energising summer drink made from freshly pressed sugarcane juice. It's rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, providing energy and hydration while helping to beat the heat. Adding mint extract and ginger, along with some spices can definitely add to the flavours.