Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 14th, 2024 at 16:15 IST

Relish The Flavours Of South India With These Rawa-based Recipes

If you want to enjoy healthy and tasty food, these rava-based South Indian recipes are perfect for your dining table.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Instant rava idli
Instant rava idli | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The flavours of India cannot be assimilated in a single dish. From parathas to biryani, to kheer to kebabs - the sheer variety in what falls under the umbrella term ‘Indian cuisine’ is massive. And one particular region known for giving us delicious food is South India.

Cooking with rava

Rava, also known as semolina or sooji, is a versatile ingredient widely used in South Indian cuisine. From savoury breakfast dishes to sweet desserts, rava adds texture and flavour to a variety of dishes. Here are six delicious rava-based South Indian recipes to try.

Instant idli

Instant idli made with rava is a quick and easy alternative to traditional rice-based idli. To make instant rava idli, mix roasted rava with yogurt, salt, and a pinch of baking soda. Let the batter rest for a few minutes, then pour into idli molds and steam until cooked through. Serve hot with coconut chutney and sambar for a delicious and satisfying breakfast or snack.

Instant idli with rava | Image: Unsplash

Upma

Upma is a popular South Indian breakfast dish made with rava, vegetables, and spices. To prepare upma, roast rava until lightly golden, then sauté with onions, green chilies, and vegetables like carrots, peas, and tomatoes. Add water and cook until the upma is soft and fluffy. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with coconut chutney or pickle.

Rava cheela

Rava cheela, also known as rava dosa, is an Indianised savoury pancake made with rava, curd, and spices. To make rava cheela, mix rava with curd, water, salt, chopped onions, green chilies, and coriander leaves to form a thick batter. Pour the batter onto a hot tawa, spread evenly, and cook until golden brown on both sides. Serve hot with mint chutney or tomato ketchup for a delicious and nutritious breakfast or snack option.

Sooji cheela is healthy | Image: Unsplash

Uttapam

Uttapam is a savoury pancake made with fermented batter, similar to dosa, but thicker and with toppings. To make rava uttapam, prepare a batter using rava, yoghurt, water, salt, and a pinch of baking soda. Pour the batter onto a hot griddle, sprinkle with chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and coriander leaves. Cook until golden brown on both sides and serve with coconut chutney and sambar.

Rava dosa

Rava dosa is a popular South Indian crepe made with rava, rice flour, and spices. To prepare rava dosa batter, mix rava, rice flour, finely chopped onions, green chilies, curry leaves, and cumin seeds with water to form a thin batter. Heat a griddle, pour the batter thinly in a circular motion, drizzle with ghee, and cook until crisp and golden brown. Serve hot with coconut chutney and sambar for a flavourful meal.

Rava dosa for breakfast | Image: Unsplash

Rava kesari

Rava kesari is a classic South Indian sweet made with rava, sugar, ghee, and flavoured with cardamom and saffron. To prepare rava kesari, roast rava in ghee until fragrant, then add boiling water and sugar. Cook until the mixture thickens, then add cardamom powder, saffron strands, and roasted nuts. Stir well and serve warm as a dessert or sweet treat.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 16:15 IST

