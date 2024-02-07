English
January 26th, 2024

Republic Day 2024: Tricolour Delights For A Patriotic Feast

As you indulge in these tricolour recipes this Republic Day, savour not just the flavours but also the spirit of unity in diversity that defines our nation.

Tricolour recipes for Republic Day
Tricolour recipes for Republic Day | Image:Unsplash
Nothing unites our country like food. While the dishes in different parts of the country might vary, the love for food remains the same. As India gears up to celebrate its 75th Republic Day, let's add a touch of patriotism to our culinary delights by embracing the tricolour theme. Add foodie-fun to your celebration with these delicious tricolour recipes and enjoy a patriotic feast.

Tricolour dhokla

Start your Republic Day feast with the vibrant hues of the Indian flag represented in this delightful tricolour dhokla. Begin by preparing the traditional dhokla batter with fermented rice and chickpea flour. Once ready, divide the batter into three portions. Add spinach puree to one portion for green, tomato puree for orange, and leave one portion plain for white. Steam each layer separately and assemble to form a visually appealing tricolour stack. Garnish with grated coconut and fresh coriander for added flavour.

Tricolour sandwich

Take your sandwich game up a notch by creating a tricolour masterpiece and serving a fun breakfast for Republic Day. For the saffron layer, mix finely grated carrots with a hint of honey and cream. The white layer can be a classic paneer or cheese filling, and the green layer can feature a refreshing mint and coriander chutney mixed with finely chopped cucumber. Layer these vibrant fillings between slices of bread, and voila – you have a tricolour sandwich.

REpresentative image of tricolour sandwich | Freepik

Tricolour halwa

For a sweet touch to your Republic Day celebration, indulge in a tricolour halwa that captures the essence of our national flag. Start by preparing a classic halwa base using semolina or suji. Once cooked, divide the halwa into three portions. Tint one portion with saffron-infused milk for orange, add a few drops of green food colouring to another for green, and leave one portion as is for white. Layer the colourful halwa in a serving dish, creating a beautiful tricolour effect. Garnish with chopped nuts for added crunch. Alternatively, stack gajar halwa, sooji halwa and pista halwa to create a tricolour treat.

Tricolour pulao

Complete your patriotic feast with a tricolour pulao that combines fragrant rice with colourful vegetables. Begin by cooking the rice separately. In one pan, sauté finely chopped carrots for the orange layer, peas for the green layer, and leave the rice plain for white. Mix the colourful layers gently to create a visually striking tricolour pulao.

January 23rd, 2024

Republic Day
