Published 13:54 IST, January 24th 2025

Republic Day 2025: How To Make Shilpa Shetty’s Style Tricolour Dhokla At Home + Easy Recipe Inside

Shilpa, known for her love of delicious food and commitment to a strict diet on her fitness journey, shares a recipe rich in nutritional value. Check Out......

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Tricolour Dhokla
Tricolour Dhokla | Image: Pexels

Republic Day 2025: India is set to celebrate the much-anticipated 76th Republic Day on Sunday, January 26. As we prepare for the occasion by hoisting the Indian flag at home, attending a parade, and reflecting on our nation’s history, let’s explore ways to enhance the day with traditional treats.

To amplify the Republic Day spirit in 2025, we’ve curated a special recipe for the Gujarati delicacy, Dhokla, inspired by actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra. In the past, actress Shilpa shared a video with her 3 million YouTube followers, impressing fans with her effortless technique and skill in preparing this dish.

Known for her love of flavourful food and her dedication to maintaining a balanced diet, Shilpa’s recipe is packed with nutritional goodness, offering a guilt-free indulgence. Check out the recipe…

Ingredients

  • 1 cup split black gram
  • ½ cup soaked rice
  • ½ cup water
  • 1 cup yogurt
  • 1 tsp ginger and green chilli paste
  • ½ tsp fruit salt
  • Salt as per taste
  • ½ carrot grated
  • ½ cup green peas mashed

For seasoning

  • 1 tsp ghee
  • 1 tsp mustard seeds
  • Pinch of Asafoetida
  • 8-10 curry leaves
  • 2-3 dried red chillies

For garnish

  • Roasted sesame seeds

Directions

  • Blend until it forms a smooth paste
  • Once it is blended well transfer the paste into a bowl
  • Add 1 cup of yogurt and mix it well
  • Cover the mixture and keep it aside for five hours in a warm area to let it ferment
  • Grease a round thali with oil, add mixture, and keep it in a steamer for 6 minutes
  • Add a layer of ½ cup grated carrot and green peas mashed on both edges and steam it for 3 minutes
  • Prepare Tadka on another pan and add the seasoning in the center of the ready dhokla
  • Garnish with roasted sesame seeds and assemble the plate with chutneys

