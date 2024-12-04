Published 17:05 IST, December 4th 2024
Revitalize Your Body With This Protein-Packed, Fiber-Rich Crunchy Detox Salad
Crunchy detox salad! It sounds interesting, right? Not only does it sound good, but it tastes great too.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Detox Your Body With This Crunchy Salad Loaded With Protein And Fiber | Image: Pexels
Advertisement
Are you tired of eating the same soggy, tasteless salads and craving something crunchy and new, while also revitalizing your body with protein- and fiber-rich ingredients? Then you must try this amazing crunchy detox salad! It sounds interesting, right? And not only does it sound good, but it tastes great too.
Check out the food recipe and instructions to make crunchy detox salad below:
Ingredients For Crunchy Detox Salad
- 2 cups cauliflower, chopped
- 2 cups broccoli, chopped
- 1 cup red cabbage, chopped
- 1 cup carrots, chopped
- 1-1/2 cups fresh parsley, chopped
- 2 celery stalks, chopped
- 1/2 cup raw almonds, chopped
- 1/2 cup raw sunflower seeds
- 1/3 cup organic raisins
Vinaigrette For Crunchy Detox Salad
- 3 Tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 cup lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, peeled and grated
- 2 tablespoons clover honey
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
Instructions For Crunchy Detox Salad
- Either chop the ingredients using a good sharp knife or toss them individually in a food processor and pulse a few times so they are finely chopped.
- Add all of the salad ingredients to a large bowl and toss with the vinaigrette.
- For the vinaigrette - place the ingredients in a mason jar seal the lid and shake well. You can also place the ingredients in a small bowl and whisk to blend.
- Best if refrigerated for up to an hour before use.
(Recipe credit: theharvestkitchen.com)
Updated 17:05 IST, December 4th 2024