Wary Of Veggies Amid COVID-19 Lockdown? Try These Rice Dishes That Need No Vegetables

Most people are wary of going outside right now due to the COVID-19 lockdown. While most shops have been shut down, basic stores such as grocery shops and pharmacies are still open. However, many are uncertain about buying vegetables right now due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Moreover, it is just generally unsafe to go outside right now, as any human contact is a risk factor for the spread of the disease. So, for those who are reluctant about getting vegetables amid the COVID-19 lockdown, here are a few dishes that you can make with just some rice and pulses.

Dishes that require NO vegetables to make during COVID-19 lockdown

Khichdi

Masala Khichdi

Pulses Pulao

Dal Rice

Pitha-rice

Why these dishes are great for the COVID-19 lockdown

Khichdi

[Image by gopiharan from Pixabay]

Khichdi is one of the simplest rice dishes to make at home. A basic Khichdi requires no vegetables, so it is perfect for those who are worried about vegetables during the COVID-19 lockdown. To make Khichdi, you need to dry roast dal and transfer it to a pan full of water and rice. Mix the rice with dal and cook them to create Khichdi. There are a lot of variations that you can create by adding different ingredients, such as onions, ginger, garlic etcetera.

Masala Khichdi

Masala Khichdi is a highly popular and widely cooked variation of the basic khichdi dish. Like any other khichdi, you can change its consistency by the amount of water you add to the mix. This variation of khichdi requires a lot of spices that help give it a distinctive flavour. You need to modulate the spices you add depending on how spicy you want the dish to be.

Pulses Pulao

[Image by WikimediaImages from Pixabay]

Pulao is another simple rich dish that can be cooked with or without vegetables. Pulao is cooked with rinsed rice (usually basmati rice) in a kettle of water or stock. Usually, Pulao is cooked with vegetables or meat, but you can easily make delicious pulao with just some pulses. Pulses such as masoor and matki can be used to make simple yet nutritious Pulses pulao. These dishes are perfect for those who want to avoid vegetables during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Dal Rice

[Image by PDPics from Pixabay]

Dal Rice is the easiest rice dish to make that can be cooked by anyone, even those who have no cooking experience. All you need to do is cook rice and then cook some dal separately, then mix the two to create a simple yet healthy meal. You can tweak the dal's taste by adding different spices and ingredients. Moreover, dal and rice are two of the most easily available food products during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Pitha-rice

[Image by ally j from Pixabay]

Pitha is a rice cake dish that usually has different fillings inside it. You can fill Pitha with any ingredient you want, or not fill anything at all if you just want to eat plain rice cakes. Pitha is a widely prepared dish in Bihar, Jharkhand, Kerela and several other states. This dish requires some effort, as you will have to prepare a batter out of rice. Pithas can be fried in oil or steam cooked. The only ingredient that you need to make a plain Pitha is rice flour, so it is an extremely useful dish for those who are wary of vegetables during the COVID-19 lockdown.

