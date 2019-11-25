Road Trip Food: Four Snacks To Carry When Going On A Road Trip

Winter is here, and everyone is all jazzed-up to go on trips, vacations and treks. However, trips are not fun without good snacks to chew on the way during travel. While choosing good snacks, a person should always choose snacks that are not only tasty but also not harmful to cause stomach-related problems. So, here are some safe and tasty food items you can carry while going on a road trip.

Banana Chips

A person can find banana chips anywhere in the market. These chips are healthier than the oily potato chips that a person usually carries with them. If an individual does not wants to buy these chips from outside, they can make it home easily. Just cut the raw bananas into thin slices. Deep fry these banana slices and later add some salt for taste.

Muffins and Cookies

Muffins and cookies are sweet and are ideal snacks for a short road trip. For people who suffer from motion sickness, baked items like these are always travel-friendly. The best thing about biscuits, cookies and muffins is that they do not get spoilt easily and can be stored for weeks, thus making it ideal for a longer travel as well.

Indian snacks and dishes

Well, when it comes to tasty snacks to carry while travelling, Indian snacks are perfect. In the vast and numerous cuisines of snack dishes, one can carry any or all of them. From Bhakarwaadi to Samosas to Papads, Indian dishes are delicious and best for the foodies who enjoy eating while travelling.

Popcorns

Popcorns are light and harmless for the stomach. A person can enjoy them with a movie while the vehicle is moving and chill. Just like cookies and muffins, popcorns too do not get spoilt easily and are thus ideal for your road trip.

