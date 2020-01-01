Roasted Turkish Chicken Is A Must-try Dish For All Food Lovers; Check Recipe Here

Chicken is one of the most-loved food ingredients. People create a number of exotic dishes using this ingredient. Chicken is also a healthier option when it comes to diet food and can be added to your diet plan for gaining muscle. A roasted Turkish chicken is an exotic recipe relished by all. For this dish, the chicken is cooked slowly with the vegetable juice and tomato paste. Check out the ingredients to buy and the directions to prepare this dish here-

Recipe for Slow Roasted Turkish Chicken with Vegetables

Ingredients to get:

1 whole chicken around 1.5 kg (3.3 lb).

1 red bell pepper.

1 green bell pepper.

2 large onions.

1 ½ kg ( 3.3 lb) potatoes peeled.

2-3 medium tomatoes.

Juice of two lemons.

3-4 garlic cloves crushed.

1½ tablespoon tomato paste.

1 cup extra virgin olive oil.

1 tablespoon dried oregano.

Salt and ground pepper.

Directions to follow:

Preheat the oven at 190 ° C (375 ° F).

Cut 8-10 pieces of chicken. Wash and clean well with a towel or cloth. In a large deep tray, place the pieces and season with salt and pepper.

Cut the potatoes and peppers with the crushed garlic cloves into large chunks and add them to the tray.

Cut the tomatoes into four pieces and put them in the tray.

Dilute the tomato paste in 2 cups of hot water and add the lemon juice and olive oil together.

Add the oregano, season with salt and pepper and stir well. Pour it over the tray's contents.

Cover the tray with foil and cook for about 90 minutes in the oven.

Uncover the tray and continue to cook for 15 minutes.

Serve it hot and enjoy your meal with your family

