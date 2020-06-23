Rujuta Diwekar Shares 5 Major Tips That Will Help Children During School From Home  

As the world is fighting against a global pandemic, all the work and educational places have been asked to remain shut until further announcement. In such a case, the government has asked people and children to opt for the ‘work from home’ and ‘school from home’ option. Popular nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently shared a post on her social media sharing five major tips that will help children during the ‘school from home’ routine. Read ahead to know more-

Rujuta Diwekar's tips

On June 22, 2020, popular nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar took to her official Instagram account to post the tips to be followed by children during school from home. She shared five major tips, along with one special tip. Rujuta Diwekar’s diet tips are as follows:

Have a fresh fruit - e.g. Banana or Mango milkshake or aamras either as a meal by itself or along with homemade breakfast like poha/upma/ idli/ dosa. Why? - rich in vitamins and polyphenols - aids digestion and mood enhancer, reduces the craving for junk food.

Legumes and rice for lunch - chana/ rajma/ chole/ moong/ matki or any local legume, soaked overnight and well cooked the next day and served with rice. End with a glass of homemade chaas. Why? - combination of pre & probiotic, mineral and amino acid-rich meal that is also easy to digest.

Bowl of dahi set with black raisins - anytime in the day. Why? - Rich in B12 & iron, beat the heat & lethargy, improves hormonal health. Regulates appetite.

Early dinner by 7 pm - Paneer paratha/ poori sabzi/ Roti sabzi roll/ Ajwain paratha/ Jowar or Nachni Bhakri with aloo bhaji/ Veg pulao with raita and homemade deep-fried papad. Why?- Wholesome meals that are fun and complete the nutrition profile. Once every week - homemade pizza/ pasta/ pav bhaji or anything you fancy but not later than 7 pm.

