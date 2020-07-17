Last Updated:

Rujuta Diwekar Connects Making Chutney To 'women's Liberation'; Faces Backlash On Twitter

Leading nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar compared chutney making with women's liberation and faced backlash on Twitter. Check out how netizens reacted to her post.

On July 16, leading nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar put a tweet in which she spoke about women who worry about how finely the chutney is crushed. She also penned about how women don't worry about how tiny they can get to squeeze into a dress. As soon as Rujuta Diwekar's tweet was up, netizens raised their voices. 

Rutuja Diwekar's tweet read, "When you grow up around women who worry about how finely the chutney is crushed and not how tiny they can get to squeeze into a dress, you grow up to be a liberated woman."

The nutritionist faced backlash as her thoughts did not go down well with her followers. A user wrote, "What has women’s liberation got to do with this chutney making business? I never ever made a chutney like this, or even tried to. Is it time for me to reassess my liberation now? This post does nothing but reinforce some dumb stereotypes that should be long left behind." Another user said, "Neither a chutney crushing nor a 0 size dressing can make u liberated. It's the freedom from stereotypes such as mentioned by you, liberates you! You clearly need a lesson or 2."

Netizens react 

While a user said that the chutney looks nice and sure tastes great as well, he also added that he fails to see the correlation between chutney, dresses and liberation. Many on the other hand also called Rutuja Diwekar's act as a good exercise. A Twitter user recalled the days when his mom prepared the masala for a curry on grinding stone and called it 'super hard work'.

Rujuta Diwekar is a popular Indian nutritionist and also has written many books on diet and weight loss that have sold more than one million copies in seven different languages. She is very active on social media and keeps posting tips and various forms of exercising to live fit. Having been in this profession for two decades, Rujuta Diwekar has worked with Bollywood actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, among others. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

