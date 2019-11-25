Russian Cuisine: Some Of The Best Authentic Russian Dishes To Try

Russian dishes are known to keep you warm and refreshed. Mostly Russian dishes are cooked with simple ingredients which are sumptuous and filling. Here is a list of classic Russian dishes that you could try.

Russian classic dishes to try

Olivier Salad

This dish is popularly known as Russian Salad around the world, this salad is a variation of the potato salad. This dish was invented in the 1860s by a man named Lucien Oliver. He worked as a Belgian chef at Moscow’s popular hotel. The original recipe was lost over time, it is believed to include caviar, grouse, smoked duck, veal tongue and it came with its own secret sauce. Today we use mayonnaise instead of the secret sauce.

Kotleti

Kotleti is Russian fried meat patties which come with onions and are juicy to taste. The Kotleti uses bread crumbs for its coating. The dish is usually made with red or white meat and is often paired with different sauces and mashed potato or pasta.

Pelmeni

The origin of this dish is unknown but it is considered one of the favourite dish by the Russians. This delicacy is primarily made during special occasions, this dish usually takes quite a while to prepare. However, one can find frozen and ready to cook versions of this dish. Pelmeni is stuffed with chicken or lamb and can be served with or without broth.

Solyanka Soup

Russia has a variety of soups due to the cold weather. This soup is sweet and sour and usually made with a mix of chicken. The solyanka soup has a very peculiar taste and it is quite unique. It also includes cucumbers, olives, tomatoes, and onions.

