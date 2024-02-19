Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 19th, 2024 at 12:39 IST

Sadhguru Shares ‘Highly Nutritious’ Two-Minute Breakfast Recipe, Find Out What It Is

Sadhguru, once again, has shared a breakfast recipe and deemed it as the 'Ultimate Nutritious Shake.'

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Sadhguru breakfast recipe
Sadhguru breakfast recipe | Image:Unsplash/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day. It enhances your metabolism and provides you with the energy you need throughout the day. Being the first meal of the day, it is important that you consume something healthy. If you are someone who wants to avoid carbohydrates in breakfast and wants to eat healthy in the morning, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has a recipe for you. 

Sadhguru's ‘highly nutritious’ breakfast recipe

Sadhguru, once again, has shared a breakfast recipe. Deeming it as the  “Ultimate Nutritious Shake,” Sadhguru shared it in a latest Instagram video. 

He suggested soaking a handful of ground nuts (or almonds if you are allergic to peanuts) in water for six to eight hours. Then blend them with banana or other fruit, and optionally add honey. You can make the shake thinner by adding more water. This two-minute breakfast recipe is highly nutritious and keeps one full for four to five hours as per Sadhguru.

File photo of ground nuts | Image: Unsplash 

Soaking and blending groundnuts enhance their versatility. This is how they can be easily incorporated in smoothies, toppings, and even breakfast bowls.

Here are the benefits of this recipe. 

  • Groundnuts are rich in essential nutrients, including protein, healthy fats, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. They are also beneficial for heart health as they contain monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, including omega-3 fatty acids, which can help lower bad cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.
  • On top of that, bananas are a good source of potassium, vitamin C, vitamin B6, and dietary fibre, which support heart health, immune function, metabolism, and digestive health. Also, this fruit provides quick energy. 
  • Daily intake of groundnuts can help in reducing bad cholesterol (LDL) andimproves heart health. 
Published February 19th, 2024 at 12:39 IST

