×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 11:59 IST

Samosas To Wafers: Vegetarian Starters To Serve At Kids’ Birthday Parties

With these delicious and kid-friendly vegetarian starters, you can ensure that your little one's birthday party is a tasty and memorable affair.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Samosas for party
Samosas for party | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

It's Chaitra Navratri and many people are fasting, with only Sattvik foods being a part of their diet. While inviting people for parties, a vegetarian menu makes more sense to accommodate everyone. So, are you planning a birthday party for your little one and wondering what vegetarian starters to serve that will be a hit with the kids? Look no further! Here are some delightful vegetarian starters that are sure to please even the pickiest eaters at the party.

Samosas

These crispy, triangular pastries filled with spicy potatoes and peas are a classic favourite among kids and adults alike. Serve them with tangy tamarind chutney or mint chutney for an extra burst of flavour. You can experiment with filling too, like paneer or pizza stuffing.

Veg spring rolls

Roll up a mix of colourful and healthy veggies in thin wrappers, fry until golden brown, and watch them disappear in no time! Veg spring rolls are not only delicious but also packed with nutritious vegetables, making them a wholesome snack option for kids.

Veg spring roll | Image: Unsplash

Aloo patties

These savoury potato patties are mess-free and perfect for little hands to grab and munch on. Seasoned with delicious spices and served with tomato ketchup, aloo patties are a crowd-pleaser that will keep the kids coming back for more.

Steamed momos

For a dish that will surely be a hit, serve steamed momos filled with veggies and along with a side of spicy dipping sauce, mayonnaise and piping hot soup. Kids will love the soft and chewy texture of the dumplings, and you can customise the filling to suit their taste preferences.

Fries

Who can resist the crispy goodness of fries? Whether you opt for classic potato fries or mix it up with sweet potato or zucchini fries, these crunchy snacks are sure to be a hit at any kids' party. Serve them with ketchup or a creamy dip for added fun.

Fries | Image: Unsplash

Wafers

Thin, crispy potato wafers seasoned with salt or spices are a simple and satisfying snack option for kids' birthday parties. Arrange them in a bowl or on a platter for easy snacking, and watch as the kids reach for seconds and thirds.

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 11:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Credit Card

Credit card rules

4 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

11 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

15 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

15 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

16 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

17 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

18 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

19 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

19 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

19 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

19 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

20 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

27 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

29 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

31 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

32 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

34 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo