It's Chaitra Navratri and many people are fasting, with only Sattvik foods being a part of their diet. While inviting people for parties, a vegetarian menu makes more sense to accommodate everyone. So, are you planning a birthday party for your little one and wondering what vegetarian starters to serve that will be a hit with the kids? Look no further! Here are some delightful vegetarian starters that are sure to please even the pickiest eaters at the party.

Samosas

These crispy, triangular pastries filled with spicy potatoes and peas are a classic favourite among kids and adults alike. Serve them with tangy tamarind chutney or mint chutney for an extra burst of flavour. You can experiment with filling too, like paneer or pizza stuffing.

Veg spring rolls

Roll up a mix of colourful and healthy veggies in thin wrappers, fry until golden brown, and watch them disappear in no time! Veg spring rolls are not only delicious but also packed with nutritious vegetables, making them a wholesome snack option for kids.

Veg spring roll | Image: Unsplash

Aloo patties

These savoury potato patties are mess-free and perfect for little hands to grab and munch on. Seasoned with delicious spices and served with tomato ketchup, aloo patties are a crowd-pleaser that will keep the kids coming back for more.

Steamed momos

For a dish that will surely be a hit, serve steamed momos filled with veggies and along with a side of spicy dipping sauce, mayonnaise and piping hot soup. Kids will love the soft and chewy texture of the dumplings, and you can customise the filling to suit their taste preferences.

Fries

Who can resist the crispy goodness of fries? Whether you opt for classic potato fries or mix it up with sweet potato or zucchini fries, these crunchy snacks are sure to be a hit at any kids' party. Serve them with ketchup or a creamy dip for added fun.

Fries | Image: Unsplash

Wafers

Thin, crispy potato wafers seasoned with salt or spices are a simple and satisfying snack option for kids' birthday parties. Arrange them in a bowl or on a platter for easy snacking, and watch as the kids reach for seconds and thirds.