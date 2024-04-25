Sandwiches, Salad, Beverages, Ideal Dishes To Carry On A Summmer Picnic

Advertisement

Summer is the perfect time to enjoy the outdoors, and what better way to do so than with a delightful picnic? Whether you're planning a day at the beach, or a simple gathering in the park, choosing the right dishes to pack can make your picnic even more enjoyable. Here's a list of ideal picnic snacks that are not only delicious but also easy to transport and enjoy in the summer heat.

Sandwiches and wraps

Simple cheese and veggies sandwich

A simple cheese and vegetable sandwich is a classic picnic snack. The munchies are kids' favourite too, which makes them ideal to carry along on a picnic. Easy to make, just press your favourite vegetables in between two pieces of bread and top it up with a slice of cheese. Easy to eat and carry, the dish will be a sure shot hit at the outdoor activity.

Wraps

If you are too bored of sandwiches and want to give a different swing to the party menu - try wraps. Simply lay out a tortilla or wrap and spread dressing. Add grilled chicken strips or vegetables and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Roll tightly, cut in half, and wrap in foil or parchment paper. The snack will make a delectable addition to the party menu.

Salads

In the summertime, it is advised to eat light and avoid the intake of heavy, greasy food. Salad is the perfect solution to that. Add the goodness of health to your picnic by packing the perfect summer fruit salad. In a large bowl, combine watermelon, orange, banana, apple and other seasonal fruits diced in cubes. Add freshly squeezed lime juice and toss to combine. Garnish with fresh mint leaves and chill before serving.

Beverages

More than food, summertime demands a variety of beverages. While outdoors, make sure the sun and physical activities do not leave you dehydrated by packing a variety of refreshing drinks.

Lemonade with Mint

In a pitcher, combine lemon juice, sugar, and water. Add fresh mint leaves and stir. Chill in the refrigerator and serve cold with ice cubes.

Fruit Juices

Another tasty as well as healthy drink to pack along for your picnic is fresh fruit juices. Ditch the bottled carbonated drinks and opt for fresh squeezed fruit juice to not just beat the heat but also for overall well-being. Be it orange, watermelon or mango, just squeeze fresh fruit and blend in a mixer with water and add spices for extra zing. You can also top the drink with soda to make it more refreshing.

Desserts

No meal is complete without desserts and neither is a picnic. Carry a pack of ice cream, brownies or ice pops to finish the perfect picnic.