Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Food Festivals In Mexico: Savour The Best Mexican Food In The Country

Food

Wish to try new food on a trip to Mexico? Take a look at some of the best food festivals in Mexico that will help foodies enjoy the best Mexican food. Read on.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mexico food

Mexico is one of the countries and is popular for its beaches, festivals and fairs. The most popular events are food festivals in Mexico. Visitors who want to try the scrumptious Mexican food should definitely be attending the food festivals in Mexico. Here's listed below some of the famous food festivals:

Best food festivals in Mexico

Three Kings Bread Fiesta

  • Location: Malinalco, State of Mexico

Rosca de Reyes is one of the most celebrated traditions in Mexico. People celebrate this festival in the winter by organising a big feast where various cakes are prepared. Attending this festival is one of the best things to do in Mexico. 

Corn And Tortilla Fair

  • Location: Santiago Tepalcatlalpan

Since corn is a staple crop in Mexico, Corn and Tortilla Fair is one of the massive food festivals in Mexico which is held between May to June. Visitors who want to try food prepared from corn other than tortillas should visit this festival. There are various dishes like tlacoyos, ponteduros, and esquites offered at the food festival.

ALSO READ | Valentine's Day 2020: Romantic Things To Do On Honeymoon In Maldives

Ice Cream Festival

  • Location: Tulyehualco

Visitors must visit one of the best food festivals in Mexico to try different kinds of ice-cream. It is not about the ice-cream but a tradition that is known to be celebrated for the past 100 years. It is known that the people of Tulyehualco used to prepare these treats from the nearby snow-capped mountains.

ALSO READ | Venice Carnival 2020: Everything You Need To Know About The Event

San Miguel de Allende Food Festival

  • Location: San Miguel Allende

This is a three-day food festival that is held in San Miguel Allende, which is one of the most prominent hubs for food festivals in Mexico. The event is open to all, however, there are very limited tickets. So booking in advance is very necessary. It is a hub to try authentic Mexican food. The event is held around the month of May and July.

ALSO READ | Jaisalmer Desert Festival 2020: List Of Things To Do At The Event

Coffee And Guava Fair

  • Location: Canelas, Durango

Visitors who are looking for tasting java blends and guava preserves, this is one of the best food festivals in Mexico. The festival which usually happens in the month of February is known to grab the attention of many coffee lovers. The festival is generally celebrated in mountainous regions, which is basically the northern region of Mexico.

ALSO READ | Best Destinations To Go Glamping In India For An Adventurous Vacation

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM MODI MAKES TUBELIGHT REMARK
TEJASVI SURYA ON ANTI-CAA PROTESTER
SANJAY SINGH EVADES DIRECT ANSWER
PM MODI HITS BACK AT RAHUL GANDHI
MERCEDES-BENZ LAUNCHES GLA SUV
MSK PRASAD'S HUGE CLAIM ABOUT KOHLI