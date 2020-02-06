Food Festivals In Mexico: Savour The Best Mexican Food In The Country

Mexico is one of the countries and is popular for its beaches, festivals and fairs. The most popular events are food festivals in Mexico. Visitors who want to try the scrumptious Mexican food should definitely be attending the food festivals in Mexico. Here's listed below some of the famous food festivals:

Best food festivals in Mexico

Three Kings Bread Fiesta

Location: Malinalco, State of Mexico

Rosca de Reyes is one of the most celebrated traditions in Mexico. People celebrate this festival in the winter by organising a big feast where various cakes are prepared. Attending this festival is one of the best things to do in Mexico.

Corn And Tortilla Fair

Location: Santiago Tepalcatlalpan

Since corn is a staple crop in Mexico, Corn and Tortilla Fair is one of the massive food festivals in Mexico which is held between May to June. Visitors who want to try food prepared from corn other than tortillas should visit this festival. There are various dishes like tlacoyos, ponteduros, and esquites offered at the food festival.

Ice Cream Festival

Location: Tulyehualco

Visitors must visit one of the best food festivals in Mexico to try different kinds of ice-cream. It is not about the ice-cream but a tradition that is known to be celebrated for the past 100 years. It is known that the people of Tulyehualco used to prepare these treats from the nearby snow-capped mountains.

San Miguel de Allende Food Festival

Location: San Miguel Allende

This is a three-day food festival that is held in San Miguel Allende, which is one of the most prominent hubs for food festivals in Mexico. The event is open to all, however, there are very limited tickets. So booking in advance is very necessary. It is a hub to try authentic Mexican food. The event is held around the month of May and July.

Coffee And Guava Fair

Location: Canelas, Durango

Visitors who are looking for tasting java blends and guava preserves, this is one of the best food festivals in Mexico. The festival which usually happens in the month of February is known to grab the attention of many coffee lovers. The festival is generally celebrated in mountainous regions, which is basically the northern region of Mexico.

