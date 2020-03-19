Sea Food Dishes That You Can Make Easily At Home For A Party

Planning to cook seafood as a snack for a party at home? Considerably, it can be tricky, but don't worry as there are a few simple and quick dishes that can be made within a few minutes. Besides, these recipes are good for kids and can be enjoyed by adults as well. Try out the dishes mentioned below and have a great time.

Sea Food dishes

Popcorn Crusted Fish Fingers

These are fish finger with the crunch of popcorn. Wrap the fish finger in a popcorn and bread crumb mixture and then you can bake or deep fry in hot oil.

Fish Cutlet

Steam the fishes and mince them with spices, combined with potatoes, shaped into cutlets and fry them. Indian style fish cutlets are spicy, slightly tangy and they taste better when it is blistering. It is also very comfortable to do so. Go ahead! and make it for yourself and your loved ones.

Fish Duglere

The mixing of white wine and fish fillets makes this dish super delicious. The fishes need to be pan-fried in tomato, spices and fish broth. Served them with wine sauce garnished over. The perfect party snack to prepare at home.

Tandoori Fish Tikka

It is a fish marinated in a classic Indian tandoori masala and crisped to perfection in an Airfyer, Crisplid or oven broiler. Enjoy this low-carb dish with a side of cilantro chutney.

Stuffed Shrimp

The assortment of cream cheese, parsley, shallot and mustard makes this appetizer a delicious, juicy dish for the perfect party. Cook and cut the shrimp straight and fill the filling and enjoy it. However, to make this, make sure you buy the largest shrimps available in the market or the cuts will not be even to be filled with the mixture.

Cucumber Rolls

Combine the cream cheese, horseradish, garlic powder and curry, cut the cucumber and arrange salmon on top of it and sprinkle little salt and peppercorn. Garnish with fresh chives.

