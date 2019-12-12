Sesame: Health Benefits And Reasons To Add Til To Your Daily Diet

Winter is coming and it is a perfect time to relish superfoods that are hot in nature. Sesame seeds or Til in Hindi is one of the healthiest food for winter. From til ke ladoo to til ki gajak, the season is incomplete without taking sesame into account. As per Ayurveda, sesame has the ability to generate heat and energy in the body. It also has a large number of beauty and hair benefits. Here we have listed some health and beauty benefits which prove why to add sesame to your winter diet.

ALSO READ: Dates Benefits: From Cholesterol To Improving Skin, Here Is How It Is Good For You

Bone health

As per the study, bone mass tends to decrease after the age of 35. But sesame seeds which contain a high amount of nutrients including protein may boost your bone health. It is also recommended to roast, soak or sprout sesame seeds to have a maximum intake of these nutrients.

Stabilises blood pressure

Sesame seeds are an excellent source of magnesium which may help lower blood pressure. Polyunsaturated fats and sesamin present in sesame oil are known to maintain blood pressure levels. Research suggests that nutrients and antioxidants in sesame Skseeds may help prevent the buildup of plaque in your arteries.

ALSO READ: Beauty Care And Coffee-infused Beauty Products Every Coffee Lover Would Love!

Skin health

Sesame oil may be beneficial for your skin in a number of ways. Because of its antioxidant, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, it can help protect skin cells from the damage. Many people apply sesame to their skin for wound healing and treating a range of skin problems.

May reduce inflammation

Copper, in sesame seeds, helps reduce the inflammation. Copper is a mineral that is associated with arthritis which lowers the pain by reducing the inflammation in muscles. Research also suggests that sesame seeds and oil also have anti-inflammatory properties on their own.

Lower cholesterol

As per the study, regular intake of sesame seeds helps in decreasing high cholesterol. Research indicates that eating more polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fat helps in lower down your cholesterol, which eventually reduces heart disease risk. Additionally, lignans and phytosterols, the two types of plant compounds in sesame seeds, may have cholesterol-lowering effects.

ALSO READ: Healthy Snacks Like Oatmeal And Khakras That You Should Keep At Work

ALSO READ: Yoga Guide: Know How To Perform Vrikshasana And Its Benefits

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.