Sevaiya Ki Barfi Recipe: Here's How To Make This Scrumptious Dessert In Minutes

Sevaiya Ki Barfi is a delicious dessert of sevaiyan (Vermicelli) tossed with sugar, milk and khoya. Served with a generous garnishing of nuts and dry fruits, the dish has won all hearts. Here’s how to make this mouth-watering dessert at home in easy steps. Read ahead to know the ingredients and recipe

Sevaiya Ki Barfi recipe

Key Ingredients

Sevaiya

desi ghee

almonds

pistachios

raisins

milk

khoya

sugar

Amount of ingredients for Sevaiya Ki Burfi

200 gms sevaiya

100 gms desi ghee

40 gms almonds

30 gms pistachios

25 gms raisins

250 ml milk

120 gms khoya

100 gms sugar

How to Make?

Dry roast sewaiya in a pan.

Add desi ghee and toss it for a minute.

Add milk to the above mixture and let it boil.

Now add khoya, sugar and toss it till it blends and you get a thick pouring consistency.

Set it in a tray and sprinkle nuts and dry fruits slivers.

Let it cool and serve it at room temperature.

More about Barfi

Barfi is a dense milk-based sweet from the Indian subcontinent and a type of mithai. The name is a derivative of the Persian word barf, which means snow. A few of the famous varieties of barfi include besan barfi (made with gram flour), kaaju barfi (made with cashews), pista barfi (made with ground pistachios), and sing barfi (made with peanuts). The main ingredients of plain barfis include condensed milk and sugar. The ingredients are cooked in a vessel until the mixture solidifies.

The flavour of a barfi is often enhanced with fruits (such as mango or coconut) or nuts (such as cashew, pistachio, or peanut) and spices (such as cardamom or rose water). Barfis are usually coated with a thin layer of edible metallic leaf known as vark. They are typically cut into square, diamond, or round shapes. The sweet is easily adapted for casual occasions to the most formal event. Different types of barfi vary in their colour and texture.