Sheerkhurma: How To Make This Delicious And Tasty Delicacy At Home

One of the best delicacies made during Eid is the sheer Khurma. It is a sweet dish paired with dry fruits and milk. The words Sheer Khurma or sheer korma literally means “milk with dates” in Urdu. Here is one of the best way to make a delicious Sheer Khurma.

Sheer Khurma: How to make this delicacy at home

INGREDIENTS

vermicelli 1/2 cup, I have used handmade variety but traditionally fine variety is used which is easily available in stores.

Milk – 1 lit, use full fat/ whole milk

Ghee – 1/2 cup, homemade ghee

Sugar – 3 tbsp

Cashews – 1/2 cup, soaked in water for few hours or overnight.

Almonds – 1/2 cup, soaked in water

Dates – 5-6, soaked in water

Figs – 2-3, soaked in water

Raisins -2 tbsp, washed with water. I have not used here.

pistachios 2 tbsp, soaked in water

Cardamom – 1 tsp, powdered in a mortar

Instructions

Fry all the dry fruits on a low flame and add half of the ghee to it, make sure the nuts are fried lightly if fried too much they will alter the taste of the dish. Use the remaining ghee and fry the vermicelli on low flame as well. Add a wok on the stove and boil the milk at a medium flame. Keep stirring the milk at a low flame for roughly five minutes. From there, add all the dry fruits and vermicelli to the milk, also add sugar and cardamom powder. Let the dish simmer for around ten minutes and stir it occasionally. Turn off the flame and cover the dish for fifteen minutes. The Sheer Khurma is now prepared and ready to be served. Serve it with a garnish of dry fruits in a bowl.

