Five Dishes That Can Be Paired With Shellfish For A Delicious Meal, Read Here

A lot of Indian recipes can be paired with shellfish. Seafood makes a great addition to a wholesome Indian feast. You can pair shellfish with several Indian dishes such as pakoras and curries. Places like Goa, the Andaman and Nicobar islands as well as some North-Eastern states are famous for their shellfish recipes. While shellfish is extremely sumptuous it is also quite healthy. Shellfish contain Omega-3 fatty acids as well as vitamin A and D. Here are some interesting ways of pairing shellfish with Indian delicacies:

Shellfish Recipes:

Prawn Pollichathu: Prawn Pollichathu is one of the most famous Malabari recipes. A mixture of prawns, coconut milk and Indian masalas makes for a great Indian shellfish delicacy.

Goan crab curry: A combination of crabs, coconut cream, Kashmiri chillies, cumin, cinnamon, toddy vinegar, tamarind and jaggery make for a great Goan curry.

Macchi ke Sooley: Shellfish is often paired with Rajasthani delicacies as well. If you are a lover of traditional Rajasthani food then this dish is totally meant for you. It includes a combination of baked shellfish, coriander, onions, garlic, ginger and mango powder.

Rasam: Rasam is one of the most popular South Indian dish. If you wish to give your Rasam a unique flavour, you can pair it with clams, mussels, squid or prawns.

Bihari Fish Curry: The Bihari Fish Curry is truly finger-licking good. This flavoursome fish curry can also be paired with steamed rice.

Keralan Fish Curry: Pairing Keralan curry with shellfish makes for a great dinner or lunch. This curry is a rich, creamy south Indian dish that brims with spices.

How do you cook Shellfish?

Are you wondering, “How do you cook Shellfish”? Shellfish needs to be cooked to an internal temperature of at least 145°F for 15 seconds. Here are some tips to check the temperature of shellfish:

The shells of clams, mussels and oysters open when cooked.

Scallops turn milky white or opaque and firm.

A boiled lobster becomes bright red when cooked.

A shrimp turns pink and firm.

Shucked shellfish become plump and opaque when cooked.

All Image Source: Unsplash