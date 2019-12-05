Silent Night, Jingle Bells, Rudolph, Other X-mas Carols To Get You Into Celebratory Mode

The month of December has just begun and preparation for the last festival of the year has already begun. Christmas is just a few weeks away and cooking for the festivities already begun. Apart from the sweets and Christmas tree, Christmas feels incomplete without listening to Christmas carols. The top 5 Christmas carols to give you a feel of the festival are given below, take a look

5 Christmas carols that will give you the vibe of the festive season

Silent Night:

Silent night is a popular Christmas carol composed in the year 1818. It was composed by Franz Xaver Gruber, a schoolmaster in a small town in Austria. A Christmas celebration is almost incomplete without the song Silent Night. There are many theatrical and television shows made on how the song was written.

Joy to the World:

Joy to the world is a Christmas carol written by Isaac Watts. It’s a hymn which was very famous and was written on the Psalms of David. The song was later recorded again by many artists like Andy Williams, The Supremes, Bing Crosby and Johnny Cash.

We wish you a Merry Christmas

We wish you a merry Christmas is a traditional Christmas song which was recorded in the 18th century. This carol is recorded in almost a hundred different music albums with a similar iconic tune. This song is played in almost every place you visit during Christmas

Jingle bells

Jingle bells is one of the most common Christmas carol in America and worldwide. It was originally called the Thanksgiving song but it later became associated with Christmas because of the lyrics being relevant to Christmas and not Thanksgiving. It was written by James Lord Pierpont and was published under the title One Horse Open Sleigh in 1857

Rudolph the red nose reindeer

Rudolph the red nose reindeer is another common Christmas carol which was written in the 30th century. It was created by Robert Lewis May. Rudolph is depicted as the ninth and youngest of Santa Claus's reindeer. At first, he is made fun of because of his nose but later they realise that the brightness of his nose illuminates the team’s path through harsh winter weather.

