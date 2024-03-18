×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 11:46 IST

Smart Hacks To Prevent Food From Getting Spoilt In Summer

With a few clever hacks and strategies, you can ensure that your food stays safe and delicious even in the hot and humid weather.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Smart Hacks To Prevent Food From Getting Spoiled In Summer | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
As temperatures rise during the summer months and it becomes more hot and humid by the day, keeping food fresh becomes a top priority to avoid spoilage and foodborne illness. Fortunately, with a few clever hacks and strategies, you can ensure that your food stays safe and delicious even in the sweltering heat. Let us give you tips to help preserve your perishables and minimise waste.

Proper storage

Store perishable foods such as meats, dairy products, and prepared dishes in the refrigerator promptly after use. Keep the refrigerator temperature at 4°C or below to slow down bacterial growth and maintain food quality. Use a refrigerator thermometer to ensure that the temperature remains within the safe range.

Store perishable foods properly | Image: Unsplash

Use airtight containers

Transfer leftover food into airtight containers to seal in freshness and prevent exposure to air and moisture. Mason jars, resealable plastic containers, and food storage bags are excellent options for storing fruits, vegetables, and prepared meals. Proper sealing helps extend the shelf life of perishable items and prevents them from spoiling prematurely.

Wrap fresh veggies

Fruits and vegetables are susceptible to spoilage due to their high moisture content and delicate nature. Wrap produce such as leafy greens, herbs, and berries in paper towels or breathable produce bags before refrigerating to absorb excess moisture and prevent mould growth. Avoid washing produce until just before use to prevent premature decay.

The first in, first out rule

Practise the "first in, first out" rule when stocking your pantry and refrigerator. Use older items before newer ones to prevent food from expiring unnoticed. Label containers with expiration dates or use a marker to indicate when items were opened or prepared to keep track of freshness.

Preventing food spoilage in summer | Image: Unsplash

Keep dry goods cool and dry

Pantry staples like grains, flour, and spices can also be affected by heat and humidity. Store dry goods in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight to maintain their quality and prevent insect infestations. Consider transferring items to airtight containers or glass jars to protect them from moisture and pests.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 10:48 IST

