Soaked Almonds Benefits And How Is It Different To Raw Almonds?

Almonds are known to contain fibres, proteins, fats, manganese, magnesium, vitamin E, copper and vitamin B2 and is highly recommended by the nutritionist for the adequate development of the human body and brain. Almonds are known to be rich in magnesium which helps in controlling sugar levels as well as aid in blood pressure regulation as well.

Benefits of Soaked almonds

Soaked almonds are believed to be digested easily as compared to raw almonds.

It is also believed that consuming soaked almonds makes its nutrients more readily as compared to the raw almonds.

The bitter taste of the raw almonds gets diluted when you soak the almonds in water for a few hours, that is why many people prefer the taste of soaked almonds.

Some people also claim that they don't get gassy when they consume soaked almonds.

Raw almonds benefits

Almonds are known to be rich in antioxidants, Vitamin E, and fibre in a substantial amount.

The magnesium-rich almonds are known to help with blood sugar maintenance and blood pressure maintenance.

Almonds are high in calories and good fats. Even the small amounts of almonds can make you feel fuller.

Raw almonds are suggested for people who want to undergo weight loss and help heart health by decreasing the blood's bad cholesterol.

However, there are no claims in the medical society regarding the effectiveness of almonds in the soaked or raw version. So you do not need to soak the almonds just to reap their nutritional benefits. Some people may prefer either of the options solely based on the taste of the raw or soaked almonds.

(Source: Healthline and NCBI)

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.