South Indian Delicacies You Must Try On Your Next Trip

South India, renowned for its staple food idli and dosa, holds a bountiful of street food delights that offer an array of flavours as diverse as its cultural heritage. From the buzzing streets of Chennai to the aromatic lanes of Hyderabad, South India's street food scene is a mixture of tastes, textures, and hues waiting to be explored. Here’s a glimpse into some of the lesser-known but equally tantalizing street food offerings from this region.

Chicken 65

This fiery "Chicken 65," is a dish that originated in Chennai but has found its way into the hearts of spice lovers across the country. This deep-fried delicacy is marinated in a blend of spices and served piping hot after being garnished with curry leaves and slices of onion. It’s a must-try for anyone looking to experience the bold flavours of South Indian cuisine.

Kothu parotta

Kothu Parotta, a popular street food choice among the localities of Tamil Nadu, is a delightful mix of shredded flaky bread tossed with eggs, meat, and a spicy sauce, making for a hearty meal that perfectly encapsulates the essence of the state-centric street food.

Image credit: YouTube Screengrab

Osmania biscuits

Hyderabad, while famous for its biryanis, also offers a unique street food experience with "Osmania Biscuits." These soft, sweet-salty biscuits are a great accompaniment to tea and are a testament to the city’s culinary fusion of Persian and local taste demands.

Image credit: YouTube Screengrab

Mangalore Buns

Mangalore Buns makes for a delightful surprise for those with a sweet craving. Made from overripe bananas, flour, and sugar, these deep-fried buns are fluffy, sweet, and utterly addictive, lending varying taste profiles from the usual savoury street food.

Erissery

Kerala’s Erissery is a truly comforting dish made using pumpkin and lentils, flavoured with coconut and spices. It makes for a healthy and delectable choice for those looking to explore the vegetarian side of South Indian street food.