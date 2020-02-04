Soya Chunks Masala Curry: Here's How To Make This High Protein Dish

Soya Chunks Curry is a healthy and tasty meal served with Chapati or Rice. Soya has several health benefits and is highly recommended for vegetarians or non-meat eaters. This vegetarian dish is a great alternative to chicken and is high in protein. Soya is also compared to an egg or meat due to its high protein property. Here is a Soya Chunks Curry Recipe that you can prepare at the comfort of your home.

Ingredients

For Masala Paste:

2 tsp oil

1 onion, thinly sliced

3 cloves garlic

1 inch ginger

2 tomato, finely chopped

8 whole cashews

Other Ingredients:

2 cups soya chunks

3 tsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 bay leaf

½ tsp turmeric powder /

cinnamon stick

1 onion, finely chopped

salt to taste

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder /

¼ cup curd /

1 cup water

1 tsp dry fenugreek leaves, crushed

¼ tsp garam masala

Instructions

Soya Chunks Cooking Recipe:

Firstly, boil soya chunks for 8 minutes and transfer to a bowl of cold water. Then allow to rest for 10 minutes and squeeze completely. Then move to the next step

Masala Paste Recipe:

Firstly, heat Kadai and add oil and saute onion, ginger and garlic. Then add tomatoes, cashews and saute well. Blend to make a smooth paste.

Soya Chunks Curry Recipe:

Firstly, in a large kadai heat oil. further, add cumin, bay leaf, cinnamon stick and saute. Then add finely chopped onions and saute. Also, add chilli powder and turmeric.

Now add prepared onion-tomato masala paste and saute. Additionally, add coriander powder and salt. Next, add water and curd. mix well. Now, add squeezed soya and cover the Kadai.

Let it simmer for 10 minutes. Later, add Kasuri methi and garam masala. Finally, mix well and serve. Your dish is ready.

