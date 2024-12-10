Published 20:42 IST, December 10th 2024
Spice Up Cold Winter Months With Mooli Pickle + Recipe
For radish lovers, now is the perfect time to make and store radish pickles to enjoy during the rainy season.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Mooli Pickle. Rep Pic. | Image: Pexels
If you’re a fan of delicious fruits and vegetables, there’s no better time to indulge in your favourites than when they’re in season. With winter in full swing, radish popularly known as Mooli is back on the menu. For radish lovers, now is the perfect time to make and store radish pickles to enjoy during the rainy season.
Mooli Ka Achar
Ingredients
- 500 grams Radish/Mooli
- 1/4 cup Mustard Oil
- 1/4 cup Vinegar
- 2 tbsp Salt
- 1/2 tbsp Red Chilly Powder
- 1/2 tbsp Turmeric Powder
- 2 pinch Heeng/Asafoetida Powder
- 1/2 tbsp Ajwain/Carom Seeds
- 1 tbsp Methi/Fenugreek Seeds
- 2 tbsp Rie
Loading...
How to make radish/mooli pickle
Directions
- Wash, dry, peel and cut radishes into long pieces.
- Add 3/4 tsp to the radish pieces, keep salt applied radishes on a tray and place it in direct sunlight. Keep the tray slightly vertical so that water drains out from the radishes and flows downwards. Remove this water extracted from the radishes.
- After the water is dried up from the radishes, they are ready to be used to prepare the pickle. Roast methi and ajwain in a pan till they turn light brown, and take out roasted spices in a bowl. Once the spices cool off, grind them along with Rie to make a coarse powder.
- Pour oil into a frying pan (kadhai) and heat. Put radishes in hot oil and fry for 2 minutes then turn off the gas. Add Heeng, turmeric powder, red chilly powder and salt to radishes; mix properly. Now put in the roasted spices and mix thoroughly. After the pickle cools a bit pour vinegar and mix well. Radish Pickle/Mooli ka Achar is ready.
- Once this Radish Pickle is completely cooled fill it in a container and store. Keep this container in direct sunlight for 3 days, this makes the pickle more tasty and it lasts longer. You can have this Radish Pickle right away but you will get its actual taste only after 3 days. Radish pickles can be stored and eaten for a month.
(Recipe credit: Nisha Madhulika)
Updated 20:42 IST, December 10th 2024