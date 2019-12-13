Here's How Spirulina Can Help You Improve Your Overall Health

Spirulina is a type of microalgae, which is found naturally in the warm, freshwater lakes. This bluish-green microalgae renders the water its greenish-blue colour. It is likewise responsible for producing oxygen in the atmosphere of the earth. It is one of the foods which has the most nutrient-rich quality in it. Scientists say that marine life like fish and turtle eat spirulina in large quantities and hence they have a long life. Here are a few benefits of Spirulina for humans as well:

High in nutrients and anti-oxidants

Spirulina is extremely high in foods like proteins, vitamin B1, vitamin B2, Vitamin B3, Copper, Iron. It also contains magnesium, potassium, manganese. The protein content in spirulina can be compared with eggs. The oxidized body harms the DNA, which can lead to cancer and other harmful diseases. Spirulina includes a good amount of anti-oxidants which will help you protect yourself from such diseases.

Helps in losing weight

For losing weight, it is necessary to turn down the intake of carbohydrates and calories. As spirulina has a very high amount of nutrients and has a little number of calories included in it, it automatically helps in bringing down the weight.

Boost metabolism

Spirulina has another significant benefit which helps people increase their metabolism. It helps you have a high metabolism rate, which makes you more energetic. High metabolism also helps burn calories faster and hence helps in maintaining weight.

Increases immunity

Spirulina is said to make your immunity stronger. In the early years, during the war, the soldiers would not receive a good quality of food and water which would make them ill. Taking spirulina in the right amount every day has reportedly helped many such soldiers improve their immunity.

Improves digestive system

Spirulina contains amino acids that provide digestive enzymes, which facilitates healthy digestion. It also helps fight intestinal infections as it has immune cells, which fight off the virus and thus promote digestion.

