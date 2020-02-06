Steamed Sandesh Recipe: Try This Kolkata Speciality And Delicious Dessert At Home

Steamed Sandesh is a super delicious Bengali dessert incorporated with luscious thick milk and dry fruits. This steamed Sandesh recipe, which is also called Pranahara in Kolkata, is one of the most famous among all the Bengali sweets. Along with the thickness of milk and goodness of dry fruits, this steamed Sandesh recipe can be one of the best sweet recipes to prepare during festive seasons and relish along with family and friends.

Also read | Chanar Payesh Recipe: Try This Authentic Bengali Sweet Recipe At Home

Image courtesy: @the_desimama

Other details of this Steamed Sandesh Recipe

Cuisine: Bengali

Course: Dessert

Diet: Vegetarian

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 45 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Serving: 2 people

Also read | Traditional Bengali Sweets That You Can Relish Eating On Any Occasion

Steamed Sandesh recipe to try at home, and enjoy on any occasion

Ingredients required for the steamed Sandesh recipe

7 Litre milk

300 sugar

10 green cardamom

200 mixed dry fruits

10 tbsp of ghee

200 vinegar

Image courtesy: @travel_eat_dream_repeat

Also read | Bread Rasmalai Recipe To Give A Twist To The Traditional Bengali Sweet-dish

Instructions to prepare this steamed Sandesh recipe

Take a thick bottomed pan and pour milk to it and boil it. Then add vinegar to the milk.

As soon as it curdles, strain it from a muslin cloth and shake it properly to drain the excess water.

Knead it properly to make it softer and then add sugar, cardamom powder, and dry fruits to enhance the taste.

Then take a tray and grease it with ghee in the base of it. Once done, place the mixture in it and set it properly.

Keep it aside and give some rest for around 1 hour in a cold room and cover it with aluminium foil.

After that, place this tray in steaming for 30 minutes at 180 C, and take it out and give the desired shape you like.

Your steamed Sandesh recipe ends here, and it is ready to serve.

Image courtesy: @smita.samal.7

Also read | Baked Rosogulla | Know How To Prepare This Delicious Bengali Sweet-dish At Home?