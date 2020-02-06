Union Budget
Steamed Sandesh Recipe: Try This Kolkata Speciality And Delicious Dessert At Home

Food

This steamed Sandesh recipe, which is also called Pranahara in Kolkata, is one of the heart stealers among all the Bengali sweets. Below are steps to prepare

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Steamed Sandesh

Steamed Sandesh is a super delicious Bengali dessert incorporated with luscious thick milk and dry fruits. This steamed Sandesh recipe, which is also called Pranahara in Kolkata, is one of the most famous among all the Bengali sweets. Along with the thickness of milk and goodness of dry fruits, this steamed Sandesh recipe can be one of the best sweet recipes to prepare during festive seasons and relish along with family and friends.

Other details of this Steamed Sandesh Recipe

  • Cuisine: Bengali
  • Course: Dessert
  • Diet: Vegetarian
  • Preparation time: 15 minutes
  • Cooking time: 45 minutes
  • Total time: 1 hour
  • Serving: 2 people

Steamed Sandesh recipe to try at home, and enjoy on any occasion

Ingredients required for the steamed Sandesh recipe

  • 7 Litre milk
  • 300 sugar
  • 10 green cardamom
  • 200 mixed dry fruits
  • 10 tbsp of ghee
  • 200 vinegar
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Instructions to prepare this steamed Sandesh recipe

  • Take a thick bottomed pan and pour milk to it and boil it. Then add vinegar to the milk.
  • As soon as it curdles, strain it from a muslin cloth and shake it properly to drain the excess water.
  • Knead it properly to make it softer and then add sugar, cardamom powder, and dry fruits to enhance the taste.
  • Then take a tray and grease it with ghee in the base of it. Once done, place the mixture in it and set it properly.
  • Keep it aside and give some rest for around 1 hour in a cold room and cover it with aluminium foil.
  • After that, place this tray in steaming for 30 minutes at 180 C, and take it out and give the desired shape you like.
  • Your steamed Sandesh recipe ends here, and it is ready to serve.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Published:
