Ice cream is a beloved treat, especially during the harsh summer months in India. However, storing ice cream properly and ensuring it hasn't spoiled is crucial for both enjoyment and health. With the high temperatures and humidity of Indian summers, even the best refrigerators can sometimes falter, leading to potential spoilage. Here’s how you can determine if your ice cream has gone bad.

Check the texture

Representative image | Image: Pexels



The texture of ice cream can tell you a lot about its condition. If the ice cream has melted and then refrozen, it may develop ice crystals and become grainy or icy.

Ice Crystals: Large ice crystals on the surface or throughout the ice cream indicate it has melted and refrozen, compromising its quality.

Separation: If you notice that the creamy part has separated from the watery part, the ice cream has undergone significant temperature changes and may not be safe to eat.

Examine the colour

Representative image | Image: Pexels



Ice cream should maintain its original colour. Any colour change can indicate spoilage or contamination.

Discolouration: If your vanilla ice cream has turned yellowish or your chocolate ice cream looks dull or ashy, it’s a sign that it has deteriorated.

Smell it

Representative image | Image: Pexels



Ice cream should ideally smell sweet and pleasant. Any off or unusual odour is a red flag.

Sour Smell: A sour or rancid smell indicates bacterial growth, making the ice cream unsafe to consume.

Off Odours: Any unfamiliar smell that differs from the original scent is a sign of spoilage.

Check for freezer burn

Representative image | Image: Pexels



Freezer burn occurs when ice cream is exposed to air, leading to dehydration and oxidation.

Dry, tough texture: Areas that look dry, rough, or have a leathery texture indicate freezer burn.

White or greyish patches: These patches are a clear sign of freezer burn and affect the taste and texture of the ice cream.



Consider the storage time

Representative image | Image: Pexels



Even under optimal conditions, ice cream has a limited shelf life.

Opened ice cream: Should ideally be consumed within 1-2 months for best quality.

Unopened ice cream: This can last for 2-3 months but should still be checked for any signs of spoilage before consumption.