Updated February 18th, 2024 at 17:02 IST

Suffering From Bad Breath Or Nausea? Find Natural Mouth Fresheners Stacked Right In Your Kitchen

From cloves to cardamon, find natural mouth fresheners right in your kitchen. Find easy, on-the-go remedies to freshen your mouth.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Mouth Freshners
Mouth Freshners | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bad breath or feeling nauseous is an uneasy feeling for anyone. However, the solution for the same does not need to be heavy on the pocket. Your kitchen is a treasure trove of natural mouth fresheners that not only combat bad breath but also come with added health benefits. Take cues to know about some popular aromatic oral experience.

Peppermint

Representative image | Image: Instagram 


Widely known for its invigorating scent and flavor, peppermint acts as a natural breath freshener. Its menthol content provides a cooling effect, while its antibacterial properties help combat harmful bacteria in the mouth.

 

Fennel Seeds

Representative image | Image: Instagram 



Fennel seeds, with their mild licorice flavor, are a popular remedy for freshening breath. Chewing these seeds stimulates saliva production, reducing dry mouth, and the antimicrobial properties aid in maintaining oral hygiene.

Cinnamon Sticks

Representative image | Image: Instagram 


Cinnamon not only adds warmth to your dishes but also serves as an excellent mouth freshener. Chewing on cinnamon sticks promotes saliva production and inhibits bacterial growth, leaving your breath pleasantly fragrant.

 

Cloves

Representative image | Image: Instagram 


Known for their strong aromatic flavor, cloves have natural antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Chewing on cloves can help alleviate bad breath and provide relief from toothaches.

Lemon and Lime


Citrus fruits like lemons and limes contain natural acids that stimulate saliva production and have antimicrobial properties. Rinse your mouth with diluted lemon or lime juice for a burst of freshness.

 

Parsley


Beyond being a garnish, parsley's chlorophyll content acts as a natural deodorizer for the mouth. Chewing on fresh parsley leaves can neutralize odors and leave your breath feeling revitalized.

Cardamom

Representative image | Image: Instagram 


With its sweet and spicy flavor, cardamom is not only a popular spice but also a natural mouth freshener. Chewing on cardamom pods can help combat bad breath and promote oral health.

 

Ginger


Known for its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, ginger can be an effective natural mouth freshener. Chew on a small piece of ginger or make ginger tea for a refreshing and aromatic oral experience.

Green Tea


Rich in antioxidants, green tea not only supports overall health but also helps fight bacteria in the mouth. The polyphenols present in green tea can neutralize bad breath and promote a clean and fresh feeling.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 17:02 IST

