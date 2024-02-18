Updated February 18th, 2024 at 17:02 IST
Suffering From Bad Breath Or Nausea? Find Natural Mouth Fresheners Stacked Right In Your Kitchen
From cloves to cardamon, find natural mouth fresheners right in your kitchen. Find easy, on-the-go remedies to freshen your mouth.
- Lifestyle
- 2 min read
Bad breath or feeling nauseous is an uneasy feeling for anyone. However, the solution for the same does not need to be heavy on the pocket. Your kitchen is a treasure trove of natural mouth fresheners that not only combat bad breath but also come with added health benefits. Take cues to know about some popular aromatic oral experience.
Peppermint
Widely known for its invigorating scent and flavor, peppermint acts as a natural breath freshener. Its menthol content provides a cooling effect, while its antibacterial properties help combat harmful bacteria in the mouth.
Fennel Seeds
Fennel seeds, with their mild licorice flavor, are a popular remedy for freshening breath. Chewing these seeds stimulates saliva production, reducing dry mouth, and the antimicrobial properties aid in maintaining oral hygiene.
Cinnamon Sticks
Cinnamon not only adds warmth to your dishes but also serves as an excellent mouth freshener. Chewing on cinnamon sticks promotes saliva production and inhibits bacterial growth, leaving your breath pleasantly fragrant.
Cloves
Known for their strong aromatic flavor, cloves have natural antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Chewing on cloves can help alleviate bad breath and provide relief from toothaches.
Lemon and Lime
Citrus fruits like lemons and limes contain natural acids that stimulate saliva production and have antimicrobial properties. Rinse your mouth with diluted lemon or lime juice for a burst of freshness.
Parsley
Beyond being a garnish, parsley's chlorophyll content acts as a natural deodorizer for the mouth. Chewing on fresh parsley leaves can neutralize odors and leave your breath feeling revitalized.
Cardamom
With its sweet and spicy flavor, cardamom is not only a popular spice but also a natural mouth freshener. Chewing on cardamom pods can help combat bad breath and promote oral health.
Ginger
Known for its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, ginger can be an effective natural mouth freshener. Chew on a small piece of ginger or make ginger tea for a refreshing and aromatic oral experience.
Green Tea
Rich in antioxidants, green tea not only supports overall health but also helps fight bacteria in the mouth. The polyphenols present in green tea can neutralize bad breath and promote a clean and fresh feeling.
