As the mercury rises and the sun blazes down on us, finding ways to stay cool becomes a top priority. What better way to beat the heat than with a delicious, icy smoothie? Packed with fruits, veggies, and other nutritious ingredients, smoothies are not just a treat for your taste buds but also a boon for your health. Here are a few refreshing smoothie recipes to keep you hydrated throughout this summer season.

Mango coconut bliss

Celebrate the king of fruits with this tropical delight. Blend together ripe mango chunks, coconut milk, a splash of lime juice, and a handful of ice to create a smoothie that transports you straight to a beachside paradise. Mangoes are not only juicy and flavourful but also rich in vitamins A and C, making this smoothie a nutritious pick-me-up.

Image credit: Unsplash

Berry burst antioxidant

Combine mixed berries, think strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries, Greek yogurt, a touch of honey, and ice for a berrylicious treat. Berries are packed with antioxidants, which combat oxidative stress and inflammation, making this smoothie not only refreshing but also beneficial for your health.

Image credit: Unsplash

Cucumber mint cooler

For a truly refreshing experience, blend cucumber slices, fresh mint leaves, lime juice, a slice of green apple for sweetness, and ice. Cucumbers are high in water content, ensuring you stay hydrated, while mint provides a cooling sensation, making this smoothie perfect for scorching summer days.

Watermelon wonder

Make the most of summer's favourite fruit by blending watermelon cubes with a handful of mint leaves, a squeeze of lime, and ice. Watermelon is over 90 per cent water, making it an excellent choice for hydration, and its natural sweetness means you can skip added sugars.

Peachy keen

Don't let the green colour fool you; this smoothie is as delicious as it is healthy. Blend spinach leaves, ripe peaches, a banana for creaminess, almond milk, and ice. The spinach is loaded with nutrients, including iron, calcium, and vitamins K and A, while peaches add a natural sweetness and a dose of vitamin C.