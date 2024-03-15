×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 23:37 IST

Summer Delight: Healthy Fruit-based Ice Cream Recipes To Try At Home

During the summer season, ice cream is a treat that everyone likes to indulge in. They are best and easily prepared at home. Know the recipes here.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Avocado ice cream
Avocado ice cream | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Relishing a scoop of deliciously churned out ice-cream on a sunny day, is something none can resist easily. While heading out for ice cream is a popular choice, creating homemade ice cream offers a unique opportunity to craft a healthier version of this delightful dessert. You don't need an ice cream maker or fancy ingredients. But you do need a certain attention to detail. If one's not precise, you will end up with lumpy pieces of frozen milkshake which cannot be called ice cream. Utilising fresh and dry fruits as primary ingredients, these recipes ensure a wholesome yet indulgent experience. Here are some healthy ice cream recipes to try at home.

Coconut ice cream: A tropical treat

Ingredients include fresh grated coconut, coconut cream or thick coconut milk, and honey. The process involves roasting grated coconut until golden, blending honey with coconut cream to stiff peaks, combining the two, and freezing for 6 to 8 hours for a tropical delight.

Vanilla cashew ice cream: Nutty goodness

This recipe calls for fresh whipped cream, cashews, brown sugar, and vanilla bean. The method includes whipping cream, adding vanilla, crystallising brown sugar with cashews, and incorporating the caramelised nuts into the whipped cream before freezing overnight. The result is a nutty, creamy treat garnished with roasted cashews.

Choco almond avocado ice cream: Decadently healthy

Ingredients for this creamy concoction are almond milk, roasted almonds, ripe avocado, condensed milk, and melted dark chocolate. The almonds are roasted, chopped, and added to a blend of almond milk and condensed milk, along with avocado puree. After freezing in moulds, the ice cream is dipped in chocolate and frozen again for a rich, healthy dessert.

Guava chilli ice cream: Spicy kick

This one offers a unique blend that promises to tantalise your taste buds. Merging the sweet, tropical essence of pink guava with the bold kick of red chilli powder, this recipe offers a unique twist to regular ice-creams. 

The recipe calls for simple, yet flavourful components, two ripe pink guavas, 100ml of fresh cream, four spoons of palm sugar for a caramel-like sweetness, and a spoonful of red chilli powder to introduce a fiery contrast.

Advertisement

 

 

 



 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 23:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

CAA faces legal challenge

CAA faces legal challenge

a minute ago
Pets impact on your well being

Benefits Of Pets

2 minutes ago
More Than 150 Public Meetings, Big Road Show In Varanasi: PM Modi's Stormy LS Campaign Post Holi

NDA Will surpass record

2 minutes ago
Moin-ul-Haq stadium

BCA acquires Stadium

5 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra

A Roman Holi At Antilia

6 minutes ago
#KKavithaArrested

Is Kejriwal next?

7 minutes ago
est Summer Foods To Keep Your Body Cool

Cooling Foods For Summers

8 minutes ago
Bangkok

New Flights From India

11 minutes ago
Hitashee

Hitaashee collects win

11 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali On RK

13 minutes ago
Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar urges BCCI

14 minutes ago
Chiyaan Vikram

Chiyaan Vikram's Next

15 minutes ago
Superfood for radiant skin

Super Foods

16 minutes ago
WPL 2024 Thrilling win for RCB beats MI by 5 runs

WPL 2024

16 minutes ago
Avocado ice cream

Ice Creams

19 minutes ago
PM Modi Pens Letter to the Nation, Refers Citizens as ‘Family Members’ | Read Full Text Here

PM to the nation

24 minutes ago
Summer kicks

Summer Sneakers Game

25 minutes ago
Legends Cricket Trophy 2024

Legends Cricket Trophy

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Amitabh Bachchan, 81, Admitted To Kokilaben Hospital In Mumbai

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  3. SC Asks SBI to Disclose 'Complete Data' on Electoral Bonds

    India News12 hours ago

  4. BPSC recruitment notification out for 62 teachers in SAV

    Education13 hours ago

  5. Greater Noida: Woman Found Dead of Gunshot Injury, Husband on Run

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo