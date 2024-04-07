×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 22:24 IST

Summer Delight: Should Mangoes Be Dipped In Water Before Eating?

Immersing mangoes in water isn't just a ritual passed down through generations; it's a practice grounded in enhancing the fruit's nutritional value.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Mangoes
Mangoes | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
As the summer sun beats down, the lush, juicy allure of mangoes offers a delicious respite. Beloved across cultures, mangoes not only bring a burst of flavour to the summer palette but also carry a host of nutritional benefits. Yet, amidst the anticipation of devouring this king of fruits, a key preparation step often comes into question: Should mangoes be soaked in water before consumption?

Immersing mangoes in water for about an hour isn't just a ritual passed down through generations; it's a practice grounded in enhancing the fruit's nutritional value. The process targets the reduction of phytic acid, a natural substance found in mangoes that, while harmless, can inhibit the body’s ability to absorb vital minerals like iron, zinc, and calcium. A soak spanning 1-2 hours can effectively diminish phytic acid levels, ensuring that the body gains the maximum nutritional benefit from every succulent bite.

For those short on time, a brief 25-30 minute soak can still confer significant benefits, ranging from improved mineral absorption to mitigating common health nuisances such as acne, digestive issues, and dehydration.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Hygienic practise of consuming mangoes 

This practice of soaking mangoes is not only advocated by modern nutritional science but also finds resonance in the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda. Ayurvedic principles praise the fruit for its sweet, cooling essence, capable of harmonizing the body’s internal heat during sweltering summer months. Soaking mangoes is seen as a way to amplify these intrinsic properties, aiding in digestion and enhancing hydration.

Despite these advantages, the decision to soak mangoes ultimately rests with individual preferences and health objectives. While some may find value in this preparatory step for its digestive and hydrational benefits, others might opt for a simple rinse under cool water to cleanse the fruit's exterior.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

For those intrigued by the potential benefits, the process is straightforward: after a thorough rinse, submerge the mangoes in a bowl of cold water for your chosen duration, then enjoy the enhanced taste and texture of the fruit. This simple act of soaking not only promises a richer mango experience but also aligns with the pursuit of a balanced, health-conscious diet.

Published April 7th, 2024 at 22:24 IST

