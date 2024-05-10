Updated May 9th, 2024 at 20:34 IST
Summer Foods To Naturally Cool Your Body Amid Heatwave: Mint To Cucumber
To combat heat and help regulate your body temperature, incorporating certain foods into your diet can be beneficial. Here are some of the best cooling foods.
- Lifestyle
- 2 min read
Advertisement
As temperatures rise, maintaining a normal body temperature becomes crucial for comfort and health. The human body typically operates between 36.5 to 37.5 degrees Celsius, regulated by the hypothalamus and the autonomous nervous system. However, factors like strenuous activity, hot weather, and certain health conditions can elevate body temperature, leading to discomfort and potential health risks.
Common causes of increased body temperature
A rise in body temperature can result from several factors, including:
Intense physical activity, especially in hot conditions
Advertisement
Fever, infections, or other illnesses
Conditions like hyperthyroidism, which increase thyroid hormone production
Advertisement
Wearing non-breathable synthetic fabrics or tight clothing
Symptoms of increased internal heat may include body pain, inflammation, a rapid heartbeat, acid reflux, and changes in mood such as irritability and aggression.
Advertisement
Top foods to help cool down your body
To combat the heat and help regulate your body temperature, incorporating certain foods into your diet can be beneficial. Here are some of the best cooling foods for summer:
Advertisement
Mint: Widely recognized for its refreshing flavour, mint contains menthol, which provides a cooling sensation to the body. Incorporating mint into beverages or salads can help soothe the heat.
Watermelon: This hydrating fruit is composed of 92 per cent water and is also a rich source of antioxidants. These qualities help to cool down the body while keeping it hydrated during hot weather.
Advertisement
Onions: Although it might seem surprising, onions are excellent for thermal regulation. They are rich in quercetin, an anti-allergen that helps fight inflammation and contains oils that cool the body.
Cucumber: With a water content of about 95 per cent, cucumbers are ideal for staying hydrated. They also contain fiber, which aids in digestion and alleviates constipation often associated with elevated body temperatures.
Advertisement
Citrus Fruits: Fruits like lemons, limes, and oranges are high in vitamin C and antioxidants, which are essential for digestion and metabolism. These nutrients also impart a cooling effect, making citrus fruits a perfect addition to your summer diet.
Advertisement
Published May 9th, 2024 at 20:34 IST