Summer Health Tips: 5 Food Items To Eat To Beat The Summer Heat

Take a look at some food items that should be consumed by people to fight heatwaves this summer season.

During heatwaves, people should eat fruits and vegetables which are hydrating in nature. Cucumbers and tomatoes have high water content and are low in calories, making them the ideal food for summer.

Pineapples and watermelons are the perfect snack for summers. Both the fruits have high water content and help cool off during the heatwave.

Chillies are preffered during heatwave as they cool the body down, despite the fact that they raise the temperature for a while. Meanwhile, lettuce is a good choice as it is rich in nutrients.

Coconut helps beat dehydration during the heatwave. It has electrolytes and is naturally sweet, which helps when exposed to the sun.

Curd is soothing in nature and it relaxes the gut amid heatwaves in India. It helps increase immunity and stablises blood pressure as well.

