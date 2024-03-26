×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated March 26th, 2024 at 23:20 IST

Summer Mocktails To Try At Home This Season

With summer heating our last nerves, it's time for you to make refreshing mocktails like Kin Classic and sparkling grapefruit.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Mocktails
Mocktails | Image:istock
As the mercury rises, the quest for the perfect summer refreshment becomes a top priority. While cocktails have their charm, the growing trend towards healthier, non-alcoholic alternatives has given rise to an array of delightful mocktails. These vibrant concoctions not only cool you down but also offer a burst of flavour without of the side effects of alcohol. Whether you're hosting a summer soiree or enjoying a quiet afternoon by the pool, these mocktail recipes will help in keeping you setting your mood for the evening. 

Kin classic: Bella Hadid's inspo

The Kin Classic mocktail, inspired by Bella Hadid's Kin Euphorics brand, stands out with its unique blend of natural ingredients designed to elevate your mood and alleviate stress. To whip up this invigorating drink, start with 2oz of Kin High Rhode, a concoction known for its energy-boosting properties. Mix it over ice in a highball glass, add a dash of lime juice, and stir. Top off with tonic water and garnish with a lime wheel and an optional edible flower for a mocktail that's as aesthetically pleasing as it is refreshing.

 

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

 

Sparkling grapefruit mocktail: A citrusy delight

For those who enjoy the tangy kick of citrus, the Sparkling grapefruit mocktail offers a tantalising experience. Combine homemade grenadine with fresh grapefruit juice and a splash of Sprite to create a bubbly beverage reminiscent of a mimosa, sans the alcohol. This mocktail is well-suited for brunch gatherings or a sunny afternoon treat.

 

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

 

Blueberry ginger cooler: Stay chill in the heat

The Blueberry Ginger Cooler is your go-to for ultimate summer relaxation. Featuring a cooling blend of ginger and blueberries, this mocktail not only quenches your thirst but also packs a nutritional punch. For an extra touch of freshness, freeze blueberries to use as ice cubes that won't water down your drink.

Raspberry lemonade virgin mojito: Minty breather 

Capturing the essence of summer, the raspberry lemonade virgin mojito combines the zest of lemonade with the freshness of mint and the sweetness of raspberries. This alcohol-free version of the classic mojito is so rejuvenating, that you might find yourself making an entire pitcher just for yourself.


 

Published March 26th, 2024 at 23:20 IST

