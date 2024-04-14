×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 14:54 IST

Summer Relief: Ayurvedic Herbs That Will Keep You Cool During Heatwave

Ayurveda, the ancient Indian medicinal system, provides a wealth of herbs known for their cooling effects, ideal for combating the summer heat.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Tulsi
Tulsi | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As temperatures soar, embracing nature’s solutions can offer a refreshing escape. Ayurveda, the ancient Indian medicinal system, provides a wealth of herbs known for their cooling effects, ideal for combating the summer heat.

Holy Basil (Tulsi)

Tulsi, highly esteemed in Ayurvedic tradition for its holistic benefits, is particularly well known for being effective for having a cooling effect on the body. Enjoying a cup of Tulsi tea with a touch of honey can be a soothing way to reduce people's body heat and promote relaxation of the body during warm weather.

Ginger (Adrak)

Contrary to its warm nature, ginger has unique properties that help cool the body by promoting sweating. A chilled ginger lemonade can be a refreshing way to enjoy its benefits while staying cool and hydrated during a heatwave.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Cucumber (Kheera)

Known for its hydrating properties, cucumber is a perfect addition to your summer dietary plans. Its high-water content provides the required aid in maintaining body hydration levels, making it ideal for including in salads, smoothies, or simply as a crisp snack.

Imaeg credit: Unsplash
Imaeg credit: Unsplash

Indian gooseberry (Amla)

A powerhouse of Vitamin C and antioxidants, Amla aids in regulating body temperature and enhancing immunity. Adding Amla juice to your daily routine or sprinkling dried Amla powder in your meals can provide a significant cooling effect.

Incorporating these Ayurvedic herbs into your daily regimen not only helps in managing the heat but also enhances your overall well-being. Whether it's sipping on herbal teas or adding a splash of lemon to spiced drinks, these natural remedies are an excellent way to stay cool and refreshed as the mercury rises. By turning to Ayurvedic wisdom, you can navigate through the sweltering days of summer with ease and health.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 23:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Credit Card

Credit card rules

4 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

11 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

15 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

16 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

16 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

17 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

18 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

19 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

19 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

19 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

19 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

20 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

27 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

29 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

31 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

32 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

34 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo