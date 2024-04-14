Advertisement

As temperatures soar, embracing nature’s solutions can offer a refreshing escape. Ayurveda, the ancient Indian medicinal system, provides a wealth of herbs known for their cooling effects, ideal for combating the summer heat.

Holy Basil (Tulsi)

Tulsi, highly esteemed in Ayurvedic tradition for its holistic benefits, is particularly well known for being effective for having a cooling effect on the body. Enjoying a cup of Tulsi tea with a touch of honey can be a soothing way to reduce people's body heat and promote relaxation of the body during warm weather.

Ginger (Adrak)

Contrary to its warm nature, ginger has unique properties that help cool the body by promoting sweating. A chilled ginger lemonade can be a refreshing way to enjoy its benefits while staying cool and hydrated during a heatwave.

Cucumber (Kheera)

Known for its hydrating properties, cucumber is a perfect addition to your summer dietary plans. Its high-water content provides the required aid in maintaining body hydration levels, making it ideal for including in salads, smoothies, or simply as a crisp snack.

Indian gooseberry (Amla)

A powerhouse of Vitamin C and antioxidants, Amla aids in regulating body temperature and enhancing immunity. Adding Amla juice to your daily routine or sprinkling dried Amla powder in your meals can provide a significant cooling effect.

Incorporating these Ayurvedic herbs into your daily regimen not only helps in managing the heat but also enhances your overall well-being. Whether it's sipping on herbal teas or adding a splash of lemon to spiced drinks, these natural remedies are an excellent way to stay cool and refreshed as the mercury rises. By turning to Ayurvedic wisdom, you can navigate through the sweltering days of summer with ease and health.

