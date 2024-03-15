Advertisement

While skincare routines often emphasise topical treatments, the secret to glowing, youthful skin might just lie in your kitchen. A nutritious diet plays a critical role in skin health, offering a foundation that complements external skincare efforts. Consuming foods packed with skin-friendly nutrients can help delaying ageing signs, enhance skin moisture and elasticity, and reduce the risk of skin conditions.

Strawberries

Strawberries are not just a delicious treat; they're also a boon for skin health. Rich in vitamin C, anthocyanins, phenolic acids, and flavonoids, strawberries help protect skin cells from oxidative damage. Vitamin C, in particular, is crucial for collagen production, ensuring skin remains firm and youthful.

Kimchi

Kimchi, a staple in Korean cuisine, is known for its probiotic content and essential nutrients, including provitamin A and vitamin C. These components are vital for maintaining optimal skin health, offering benefits that extend beyond mere consumption.

Image credit: Unsplash

Blood Oranges

The striking ruby colour of blood oranges is due to the presence of anthocyanins, potent antioxidants that safeguard skin cells from damage. This citrus fruit not only adds a splash of colour to your diet but also contributes to a healthy, radiant complexion.

Image credit: Unsplash

Sunflower Seeds

Sunflower seeds are a powerhouse of nutrients essential for skin repair and regeneration. Packed with protein and vitamin E, these seeds support wound healing and serve as powerful antioxidants, respectively.

Bone Broth

Bone broth, a rich source of amino acids, hydrates the skin while aiding in the repair and regeneration of skin cells. Its consumption provides the body with the building blocks needed for a healthy, glowing complexion.

Organ Meats

Organ meats are amongst the most nutrient-dense protein sources you can eat and provide a number of vitamins and minerals necessary for skin health. Additionally, organ meats are a concentrated source of selenium, vitamin A, and zinc, all of which play important roles in skin health

Shellfish

Shellfish variants such as oysters, clams, and mussels, are a smart choice if you want healthy, glowing skin. Not only is shellfish a concentrated source of skin-supportive minerals like selenium, zinc, and copper, but shellfish is rich in protein and anti-inflammatory omega-3 fats

