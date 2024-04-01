Advertisement

With the arrival of summer, our skin has started to faces the brunt of the heat and aftermath of harsh ultraviolet rays, threatening to diminish our natural radiance. However, utlising certain superfoods into your diet can be a game-changer, offering a protective shield to maintain that summer glow.

Blueberries: Ultimate skin protector

Blueberries top the chart as the ultimate skin-protecting superfood. Packed with antioxidants and rich in vitamins A, C, and E, they help combat skin damage from free radicals, ensuring your skin remains vibrant and youthful.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Tomatoes: Skin’s sun shield

Tomatoes are not just a culinary delight but a potent skin protector, rich in lycopene, an antioxidant known for its sun-protective properties. Whether fresh, cooked, or juiced, tomatoes help fortify your skin against damage from the sun’s rays.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Avocados: Hydration hero

Avocados are well-known for containing healthy fats and omega-3 fatty acids, crucial for maintaining the skin’s moisture barrier. Regular consumption ensures your skin stays supple, hydrated, and resilient against environmental stresses.

Citrus fruits: Vitamin C rich radiance

Citrus fruits, abundant in vitamin C, are essential for fighting free radicals and boosting collagen production, crucial for skin elasticity and firmness. Oranges, grapefruits, and lemons can be your go-to fruits for a radiant complexion.

Leafy veggies: The anti-oxidant powerhouse

Green leafy vegetables are loaded with antioxidants and essential vitamins like C and E, offering protection against UV damage and environmental pollutants. Their high water content also aids in keeping the skin hydrated and fresh.

Watermelon: The quencher

A summer favourite, watermelon, is not only refreshing but packed with vitamins and lycopene, providing sun damage protection while its high water content keeps the skin hydrated and plump.

Cherries: Anti-inflammatory wonder

Cherries are small but mighty when it comes to skin health. Their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties help reduce skin inflammation and combat free radical damage, while polyphenols minimize skin cell damage.



