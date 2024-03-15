×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 23:41 IST

Superfoods To Help You Fight Seasonal Infections: Spinach To Strawberries

These nutrient-rich foods not only fortify our defences against common springtime ailments, but also add a burst of flavour and vitality to our daily meals.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Spring Superfoods
Spring Superfoods | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
With the arrival of summer inching closer, and seasonal change bringing the need for our bodies to adapt and protect itself against seasonal allergies and infections. Fortunately, nature offers an array of superfoods that can help bolster our immune system during this transitional period. These nutrient-rich foods not only fortify our defences against common springtime ailments, but also add a burst of flavour and vitality to our daily meals. Here are five essential spring superfoods to add into your diet for improving your health. 

Spinach

This fresh, and leafy nutritional powerhouse, spinach is laden with vitamins A, C, and E, alongside a consortium of antioxidants and beta-carotene. These components are pertinent to enhancing immune function and warding off infections. Spinach's versatility makes it a great addition to a variety of dishes, from salads and sautés to smoothies.

Image credit: Unsplash

Strawberries

These sweet and juicy berries are an excellent source of vitamin C, a crucial nutrient for boosting your immunity. Strawberries aid in the production of white blood cells, the frontline defenders against pathogens. They also boast antioxidants and flavonoids, making them a delightful, and sweet way to support your immune system.

Image credit: Unsplash

Broccoli

Broccoli emerges as a nutritional champion in the spring, as it has an abundance of vitamins A, C, and E, as well as fibre and potent antioxidants. It's particularly noted for containing sulforaphane, which has notable anti-inflammatory and immune-enhancing properties.

Garlic

Known for its potent medicinal qualities, garlic contains allicin, a compound with antimicrobial and immune-boosting capabilities. Regular consumption of garlic can lessen the severity of colds and flu, adding a robust flavor to a variety of culinary creations.

Asparagus

In peak season during spring, asparagus is rich in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as folate and fiber, all of which contribute to a robust immune system. It also supports gut health through its prebiotic fibres, further enhancing immune function.
 

Published March 14th, 2024 at 23:41 IST

