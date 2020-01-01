Swati Snacks' Obsession With Yellow Dishware; Here's The Reason

Swati Snacks located in the hustle-bustle of Tardeo, Mumbai, was started back in 1963. Almost after 50 years, today the restaurant has turned into a popular food joint in Mumbai, which has a weird fixation with yellow (colour). Reportedly, the owners of Swati Snacks recently switched to yellow plastic dishware. While the yellow dishware adds a dimension and amplifies the presentation of the food, there is another story to the yellow dishware at Swati Snacks, Mumbai.

(Source: Swati Snack's Instagram)

Also Read | Indian Food: What Are The Uses Of Turmeric In Indian Dishes?

Also Read | Mumbai Bakeries And Patisseries That Offer Some Of The Best Cupcakes In The City

Swati Snacks' alluring yellow dishware

Reportedly, the yellow dishware is designed and supplied by Anand Jhaveri, an architecture based in Ahemdabad. In a recent interview given to an online portal, Jhaveri revealed the reason for the yellow dishware at Swati Snacks. He revealed that he was on a lookout for a bright colour that matches and enhances the space and ambience of Swati Snacks. This led him to yellow, which according to him is a great colour. He said that food looks beautiful and much more enticing on a yellow plate. The restaurant during the phase of renaissance chose plastic dishware over glass and ceramic, which according to them is more durable and cost-effective.

Best of Gujarati Cuisine at Swati Snacks

Swati Snacks has a long culinary history to its name. An online portal reveals, 'Panki', a dish belonging to the Gujarati cuisine, remains to be one of Swati Snacks' visitors' favourite dishes. The 'Panki' made of steaming fermented rice pancake in banana leaves is reportedly a century-old recipe passed on from generations to generations. When the recipe was initially introduced in the restaurant's menu, many customers considered it to be an authentic dish of the Gujarati Cuisine. But with time, they realised it to be a Maharashtrian dish. After 50 years, 'Panki' is reportedly one of the most popular dishes.

(Source: Swati Snack's Instagram)

Also Read | Mumbai Street Food: Have You Tried These Unique Pani Puris In The City Yet?

Also Read | Frankie Places In Mumbai That Are A Must-visit For Every Foodie