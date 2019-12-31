Sweet Potato Dishes And Its Exotic Varieties To Cook At Home

Sweet Potatoes are a popular choice of ingredients in a lot of food dishes, especially with traditional foods made during festivals. Apart from the basic ones like sweet potato fries and more, there is an exotic variety of dishes that can be tired. Here are a few sweet potato dishes to try.

Exotic Sweet Potato Dishes to try

Sweet Potato Rolls

Ingredients

1 packet of active dry yeast

4 tablespoons white sugar

1/2 cup canned sweet potato puree

1/2 cup warm water

3 tablespoons margarine, softened

1 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

Method

Dissolve yeast, warm water, and 1 tablespoon sugar in a mixing bowl. Let it sit for 5 minutes.

Add the remaining sugar, sweet potato, butter, salt, and slightly beaten eggs and mix it well. Stir in 3 cups of flour and knead for about 2 to 3 minutes, adding just enough of the remaining flour to prevent it from sticking. Place in an oiled bowl. Cover, and let it rise for about an hour or longer.

Punch down, and allow the dough to rest for 2 minutes. Divide into small balls and place on a greased cookie sheet or a flat pan. Allow it to rise until doubled.

Bake at 375 degrees F for 12 to 20 minutes. Serve warm.

Sweet Potato Puree Sandwich Spread

Ingredients

1 cup roasted or baked sweet potatoes

1/2 cup canned chickpeas, drained/rinsed

1 Tbsp maple syrup

1/2+ tsp spice

salt + pepper to taste

splash of acid try lemon juice or apple cider vinegar to taste

drizzle of oil

Directions

Blend all ingredients in a blender or a food processor until smooth.

Sweet Potato Corn Cheddar Fritters

Ingredients

2 sweet potatoes, peeled, cubed and boiled until soft

1 green onion, finely chopped

2/3 cup roasted corn

3 tablespoons yellow cornmeal

1/2 cup cheddar cheese, grated

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

salt & pepper, to taste

3/4 cup breadcrumbs

oil for frying

Directions

Place boiled potatoes in a large bowl and mash.

Add onions, corn, cornmeal, cheese, paprika, salt & pepper and mix it well with a spatula.

Roll about 2 tablespoons of the mixture into balls and place them on a dish and refrigerate for about 15 minutes.

On the side, pour enough oil into a pan with raised sides so that the oil goes up about 1/2 inch and let it heat on a medium flame.

Take the balls out of the refrigerator and roll in breadcrumbs in a shallow bowl until fully coated.

Once the oil is hot, place 4-5 balls at a time into the oil. Fry for about 2 minutes until golden. Remove and place them on a dish.

Garnish with parsley and/or chopped green onion and serve while warm with your choice of dip.

