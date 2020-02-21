Tapioca In A Tuk-tuk? Here's All You Need To Know About Amma Ruchi's Famous Kerala Tapioca

Amma Ruchi is the Keralite alternative to a food truck. And the vehicle in which they sell their items is called tuk-tuks. Amma Ruchi is headed by Priya Babu who, along with nine other women, sell eatables in the tuk-tuks. Tapioca in Kerala is one of the most popular dishes and the one that Amma Ruchi provides is very famous.

Amma Ruchi’s head Priya arrives at her location every night from 7 pm to 2 am. They park their tuk-tuks outside Kochi’s Kalamassery metro station which falls on the Salem-Kanyakumari Highway. Priya and her nine companions hail from Koonamthai’s PA Beerankutty Road Lane II. Amma Ruchi is a part of the Kalamassery municipality’s Kudumbashree project.

Tapioca in tuk-tuks

Priya and her Amma Ruchi companions sell a lot of items in their tuk-tuks. Prominent among these is the tapioca and fish curry. It is locally called kappa-meen curry. Apart from these, they also sell dosas, puttu-kadala which is a chana curry, boti, parathas, fish fry and other various Chinese dishes.

Also Read: Falahari Food Places In Bengaluru To Turn Your Fasting Into Feasting; Read

Kerala Kappa Dish is made of tapioca which is widely consumed in Kerala. Amma Ruchit also sells it in great quantities and it can be called one of the popular dishes sold by them. It might as well be called a staple food here. Tapioca dishes in Kerala can be served with a lot of other combination of curries like kappa and fish curry, and mashed kappa with coconut paste. Other popular dishes made of tapioca in India are tapioca masala curry, tapioca upma, and shrimp tapioca masala.

Also Read: 'Mahashivratri 2020': 5 Easy Lip Smacking Sabudana Dishes That Make Great Food For Fasting

Since the project is still in its early phase, these women can choose the dishes that they want to sell. They also bring it cooked from their homes. Hence, the sale lasts as long as stock lasts.

One woman among them, Leela, starts earlier in the evening with fried items and end her sale by midnight. Midway through her shift, her husband and son-in-law reportedly bring in the dinner items. The prices of the meals are also standard costing only ₹150. A dosa costs ₹6 while chapatti is ₹8 and paratha is ₹10.

Also Read: Karnataka Resort Comes Up With Unique Idea To Tackle Food Wastage

When asked in the interview by a daily portal, if staying out late at night to sell food scares them, Priya Babu replied that there are enough policemen on the roads. Even their customers are decent and do not cause any nuisance. Hence, they find nothing to be afraid of.

At this point, the women are reportedly neither making a profit or loss. They are just driven by the enthusiasm and positive feedback.

Also Read: Chinese Food With A Desi Twist? Check Out These Mouth-watering Dishes Now

Also Read: Grub Fest 2020 In Mumbai: All You Need To Know About This Food Festival