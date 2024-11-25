Published 16:47 IST, November 25th 2024
Thanksgiving Sides Reimagined: Potato Hokkaido Style Milk Rolls By Chef Kai Kani
With the perfect recipes in hand, let’s create a feast that everyone will remember.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Milk Roll | Image: Chef Kai Kani
Advertisement
The best time of the year is here! Thanksgiving is a celebration of togetherness, gratitude, and, of course, delicious food.
This year, Thanksgiving falls on November 28, and we’re all set to make the most of it.
As Thanksgiving approaches, it’s time to gather all the ingredients and prepare a memorable feast. With the perfect recipes in hand, let’s create a feast that everyone will remember.
Chef Kai Kani posted a video on Instagram which features an interesting Thanksgiving side.
Check it out….
Potato Hokkaido-Style Milk Rolls recipe (makes 18 rolls)
Ingredients for the paste
- 2 tb all-purpose flour
- 1/2 c whole milk
Ingredient for the Dough
- 7 oz / 1/2 c russet potatoes, boiled and priced
- 3/4 c whole milk
- 3 tb brown sugar
- 2 3/4 tsp dry active yeast
- 2 eggs
- 1 egg yolk
- 3 3/4 c + 2 tb bread flour
- 1 tb + 1 1/2 tsp kosher salt
- 1 tb diastatic malt powder (optional)
- 6 tb unsalted butter, cubed & softened
- egg yolk wash, for brushing
- brown butter
- flaky salt
Recipe (Metric)
Ingredient for the paste
- 20 g all-purpose flour
- 120 g whole milk
Ingredeints for the dough
- 37 g brown sugar
- 184 g whole milk
- 8 g yeast
- 198 g russet potato, boiled and priced
- 100 g whole egg
- 16 g egg yolk
- 12 g kosher salt
- 577 g bread flour
- 10 g diastatic malt powder (optional)
- 85 g unsalted butter, cubed and softened
- egg yolk wash, for brushing
- brown butter
- flaky salt
16:47 IST, November 25th 2024